Doss earns all-conference honors at MRAC golf meet

Thomas Jefferson’s Chrisha Doss earned all-conference honors after placing seventh at the Missouri River Activities Conference golf meet Tuesday at Willow Creek Golf Course in Le Mars.

Doss carded a 97, tying Sioux City Heelan’s Madi Cramer. Cramer won via a tiebreaker based on the better score on the hardest holes.

“I was really proud of Chrisha,” Yellow Jackets head coach Rob Dittmer said. “It was pretty exciting. We haven’t had an all-conference performer in a while. That was good, to crack into the all-conference rankings.”

Heelan’s Anna Fenton won the meet with an 88.

T.J. brought just three girls to the meet and didn’t qualify for a team score. Hannah Tilley shot a 164 and Camryn Ossman shot a 166.

Lauren Hansen led Abraham Lincoln with a 125, good for 25th place. She was followed by teammates Reegan Haats (126), Ali Buell (127) and Jayden Hargrave (129) as Lynx that contributed to the team score. Sam Richard shot a 136 and Jaiden Larsen shot a 143.

The Lynx finished sixth with a team score of 507. Heelan won the meet with a 397.

