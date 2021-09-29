Eagles rally past Lady Vikes

After the visiting Underwood Eagles won the first set 26-24, it seemed like AHSTW was about to finish things convincingly after defeating Underwood 25-9 in set two which then led to a set three win as well, however, the Eagles rallied back to defeat AHSTW in five sets in Avoca.

“At times we were having an off night,” Underwood coach Liz Stein said. “Some things just weren’t clicking and it wasn’t our best night, but the girls fought until the end and that helped us stay in it. We fought back from a lot of deficits, which is not something we would have been able to do at the start of this year. We’re still working on the mentality, but this game shows that we’ve already improved a lot.”

The Eagles led most of the first set only to see the Lady Vikes rally and bring it to match point with the score showing 24-22 in favor of AHSTW. The Eagles would steal the set as they would score the final four points of the first set to take set one 26-24.

The Lady Vikes would claim the next two sets including an authoritative 25-9 win in set two and win set three 25-23. While the Lady Vikes held on the go up 2-1 in the match, you could feel Underwood gaining momentum and this match, as they pushed the third set to its brink. This match felt like it was anything but over.