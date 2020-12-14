Eagles soar past Saintes in girls basketball matchup

“We’re still trying to learn,” Wettengel said. “We’ve just been very careless with the ball, we’re trying to force too much when things aren’t there. We just got to learn we’re making the game way too difficult. When you turn the ball over like that it leads to a lot of easy baskets and that’s what happened to us tonight.”

“I told the girls after the game that it’s time to look at personnel. We got to shake some stuff up. We don’t want to complicate things anymore by putting in extra Xs and Os. I think this just comes down to personnel, so we’ll take a good long look at that in these last couple games and see what changes we need to make.”

Pearl Reisz led the Saintes, scoring double figures with 15 points and Allie Petry scored 11.

Kuck would score 10 more points from the field and five from the free throw line in the second half to help keep the Eagles in front. She finished with 25 on the night, Cook added 17, and senior Macy VanFossen contributed 12 points to help lead the Eagles to the road win and improve to 6-0.

“I’m really excited to get into Christmas break,” Flynn said. “We were looking to do well this season for sure, but the girls have really been putting all the tools we have together and we’re really showing what we’re made of early on here.”