Eagles soar past Saintes in girls basketball matchup

Underwood never trailed as the Eagles took advantage of turnovers by St. Albert to win 77-49 girls basketball game in Council Bluffs.
The Eagles length and height proved a difficult riddle to solve for the Saintes, leading to turnovers that turned into transition buckets for Underwood and in the paint shots.
Underwood junior post Kendra Kuck got a good chunk of those shots in the paint, scoring 10 first half points, and senior Payton Cook added nine more to help Underwood to a 34-20 halftime lead.
“We really talked a lot about using our height and length in this game,” Underwood coach Jasmyn Flynn said. “In practice, we’ve talked a lot about trying to balance our team out so we’ve been using our post players as much as we can, while also using our guards.”
“Kendra has been a very solid four post for us, but it’s really helped her to have players like Payton (Cook) and Macy (VanFossen) on her side. They all play great defense together and they just kind of mesh.”
The Eagles would lead by as much as 23 in the third quarter, though the Saintes rallied to make it just a 12-point game again by the early fourth quarter. Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said his squad once again just had too many turnovers to win and in result may look to shake some things up in the final two games before the holiday break.
“We’re still trying to learn,” Wettengel said. “We’ve just been very careless with the ball, we’re trying to force too much when things aren’t there. We just got to learn we’re making the game way too difficult. When you turn the ball over like that it leads to a lot of easy baskets and that’s what happened to us tonight.”
“I told the girls after the game that it’s time to look at personnel. We got to shake some stuff up. We don’t want to complicate things anymore by putting in extra Xs and Os. I think this just comes down to personnel, so we’ll take a good long look at that in these last couple games and see what changes we need to make.”
Pearl Reisz led the Saintes, scoring double figures with 15 points and Allie Petry scored 11.
Kuck would score 10 more points from the field and five from the free throw line in the second half to help keep the Eagles in front. She finished with 25 on the night, Cook added 17, and senior Macy VanFossen contributed 12 points to help lead the Eagles to the road win and improve to 6-0.
“I’m really excited to get into Christmas break,” Flynn said. “We were looking to do well this season for sure, but the girls have really been putting all the tools we have together and we’re really showing what we’re made of early on here.”
Leah Hall had 12 points for the Eagles and Aliyah Humphrey added 11 for the Eagles.
Underwood will play at Riverside next on Dec. 15. The Sainte’s next contest will be at Shenandoah on Dec. 18.
Underwood (6-0) 16 18 19 24 — 77
St. Albert (1-3) 9 11 13 16 — 49
Underwood: Aliyah Humphrey 11, Leah Hall 12, Kendra Kuck 25, Peyton Cook 17, Macy Vanfossan 12.
St. Albert: Pearl Reisz 15, Allie Petry 11, Landry Miller 4, Lauren Williams 6, Allison Narmi 9, Ella Klusman 4.
