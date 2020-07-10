Eggerling's walk-off lifts St. Albert past T.J.

Sarah Eggerling’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning brought home Shelby Hatcher, delivering a 7-6 victory for St. Albert over Thomas Jefferson on Friday.

Fittingly, Hatcher, who is a senior, also went 3 for 3 at the plate on senior night for the Saintes.

However, it wasn’t all roses for St. Albert Friday as it trailed 5-0 after five innings before a six-run sixth inning, taking their first lead at 6-5.

“It was 5-0 through five innings, and I kind of let them have it and they responded,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said with a chuckle.

T.J. answered right back, tying it 6-6 on an RBI double from Lilly Thompson, but that’s all the scoring the Jackets could muster. Hatcher’s one-out single got thigs started in the home half of the seventh, followed by an Alexis Narmi walk and the Eggerling walk-off winner.

“We’ve had some ups and downs this season,” Daley said. “Tonight, we didn’t play our best by any means. I was proud of the girls for showing some grit and pulling it out even when you don’t play your best. It’s exciting to end (the regular season) on a win and now head into the postseason.