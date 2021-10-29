Eichhorn places 13th, first LC state cross country medal since 1976

FORT DODGE -- Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn fell three seconds short of medaling at the state cross country tournament in 2020. He left the race felling disappointed, but turned that feeling into motivation entering his second season.
That determination paid off on Friday at the Class 4A state cross country championship at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge when Eichhorn crossed the finish line in 13th place, earning the first individual medal for a Lewis Central boy since 1976 and the third overall.
Ed Kroson was the last Lewis Central runner to earn a medal at state.
Eichhorn completed the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 10.89 seconds on a windy day.
“It feels good now that I finally got it,” Eichhorn said. “It was a big goal of mine all season, so I’m happy I got it. … It fueled me a lot (not medaling last year) because I was three seconds off. I was not really happy about that. This year I got it.”
Titans head coach Taylor May was also excited after the race.
“It feels amazing. I’m so incredibly proud of Ethan,” May said. “He put in the work this year. He wanted that medal last year and came up three seconds short of medaling last year. He was dedicated the entire summer, the entire season. I just can’t say enough of how proud of him I am.”
The race started off in a tight pack, but Eichhorn stuck with the leaders and was in the top 10. Around the mile and a half marker, Eichhorn was sitting in eighth place and was holding on to 11th with around half a mile to go.
Eichhorn said his first half mile wasn’t the strongest, but he was able to catch up to the leaders.
“I actually went out a little slow,” he said. “I was just going and then they just took off all at once. I saw the pack separate so I was like, ‘I can’t just sit here. I have to take a risk and go out and get that pack.’ I went with them and I’m really happy I did because that made me go a lot faster.
“We went up some hills, I was dead a little bit. I knew I had to finish to get a medal.”
Coming into the race May and Eichhorn had the plan of sticking with the top runners to start the race. They also knew he would need a strong finish so they practiced on his kick leading up to the race.
“He’s been working on his kick,” May said. “He knows that’s been the part of his race he needs to work on. I thought he did an excellent job of that today. We wanted him to stay in that zone of that 8-15 range so he knew for sure he was medaling. He put the hammer down at the end and had a great kick. Just an amazing race by him today.”
May said it was a little nerve-wracking seeing the last mile and a half as his runner had to hold on to earn a medal.
“My nerves were just going crazy,” May said. “I was just waiting, wanting to see him get across that line in that top 15.”
Eichhorn accomplished many goals this season on top of medaling at state. He added that he was happy to be able to represent L.C. at the race.
“It means a ton that I can represent my school and show them that I’ve been grinding hard all season,” Eichhorn said. “It means a lot.”
The medal also holds significance for the program. Lewis Central is the smallest 4A program, so May hopes the medal only helps build the team for the future.
“For him to come up here and compete with the best of the best in the state of Iowa is just incredible,” May said. “He showed that he belongs here. He put Lewis Central cross country back on the map.”
Boys Individual Standings
1. Heideschk, West Des Moines Dowling – 15:24.37
2. Alexander McKane, Iowa City West – 15:30.65
3. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North – 15:32.74
4. Ford Washburn, Iowa City High – 15:32.88
5. Will Lohr, Sioux City North – 15:36.71
6. Jaxson Plumb, Johnston – 15:55.87
7. Will Ryan, Dowling Catholic – 15:57.15
8. Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North – 16:00.39
9. Hayden Kuhn, Marion Linn-Mar – 16:01.22
10. Tyler Schweizer, Dowling Catholic – 16:06.01
11. Ammon Smith, Iowa City High – 16:06.13
12. Brayden Burnett, Cedar Falls – 16:10.73
13. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central - 16:10.89
14. Carson Owens, Southeast Polk – 16:12.29
15. Derek Leicht, Dubuque Hempstead – 16:12.89
Team Standings
1. Dowling Catholic - 56 – 1 7 9 18 21
2. Sioux City North – 62 – 3 5 8 15 31
3. Iowa City High – 4 10 13 22 23