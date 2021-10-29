Eichhorn places 13th, first LC state cross country medal since 1976

The race started off in a tight pack, but Eichhorn stuck with the leaders and was in the top 10. Around the mile and a half marker, Eichhorn was sitting in eighth place and was holding on to 11th with around half a mile to go.

Eichhorn said his first half mile wasn’t the strongest, but he was able to catch up to the leaders.

“I actually went out a little slow,” he said. “I was just going and then they just took off all at once. I saw the pack separate so I was like, ‘I can’t just sit here. I have to take a risk and go out and get that pack.’ I went with them and I’m really happy I did because that made me go a lot faster.

“We went up some hills, I was dead a little bit. I knew I had to finish to get a medal.”

Coming into the race May and Eichhorn had the plan of sticking with the top runners to start the race. They also knew he would need a strong finish so they practiced on his kick leading up to the race.

“He’s been working on his kick,” May said. “He knows that’s been the part of his race he needs to work on. I thought he did an excellent job of that today. We wanted him to stay in that zone of that 8-15 range so he knew for sure he was medaling. He put the hammer down at the end and had a great kick. Just an amazing race by him today.”