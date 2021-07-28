Falcons fly into the ship: St. Albert blasts Pirates for first state title game appearance since 1999

Miller kept the Pirates in check throughout, striking out four batters while pitching all five innings.

Fittingly, with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth inning, Miller ended the game via the 10-run mercy rule with a two-RBI single.

“I think the fact that we were patient at the plate really set us up,” Miller said. “We waited to get our pitch and that’s what we worked on at practice and it really helped us get the bats going.

“We saw Alburnett play on Monday, so we knew they could hit the ball really well. We knew our defense also had to come in and shut them down and that’s what we did.”

Miller had three hits and four RBIs in addition to being credited with a win on the mound for St. Albert.

With the win, St. Albert will play for a chance to earn the program’s fourth state baseball title and its first since 1999. Being just one win away is nothing short of an awesome feeling for this group of players.

“We knew we could do this and now we’re really excited,” Brennan said. “We’ve made it, now it’s time to finish the goal.”