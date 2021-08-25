FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx volleyball ready to test their might

“We also got a few freshmen that should play some significant time; Hutson Rau, Lydia Dix, and Aubrey Sandbothe. These girls are well-rounded athletes and tremendous volleyball players. We’ve been liking what we’re seeing with this group, we just need to fit the puzzle pieces together. We’re right on time with our schedule though.”

All these players will face plenty of tests throughout the season to prove themselves. With the COVID-19 restrictions loosening up, the Lynx look forward to playing in more tournaments this fall to show them what it’s going to take to play with the best teams in the state.

“We beefed up our schedule,” Darrington said. “Instead of going to one Des Moines tournament, we are going to three this year. We jumped into a quad to open the season at Johnston and just a couple of those other games that are going to play more of our 5A teams so when we play them in the postseason we’ll be more familiar with them whereas otherwise when we play Des Moines school and come in scared.

“We just haven’t seen them enough and since we’re a young team it’ll also be a good year to get those schools on the schedule and get the kids used to playing at a higher level of competition.”

The Lynx’s first match is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Johnston.