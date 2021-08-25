FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Lynx volleyball ready to test their might

Abraham Lincoln volleyball coach Katie Darrington likes the squad she has returning in 2021, despite the Lynx graduating a sizable senior class.
A.L. graduated six seniors from last year’s team, most of which were four-year varsity letter winners. While losing that production is tough, Darrington likes her returning young core and the firepower they bring as well as the seniors who’ll help lead the way.
“We did have a big class of seniors last year that contributed quite a bit,” Darrington said. “But, we do come back with a good unit of firepower in players like senior Baylie Girres, juniors Azaria Green and our sophomore setter Molly Romano. All three look to do some pretty big things this season. We played a lot over the summer and those three especially have really elevated their game.”
Girres, Green and Romano return with lots of varsity experience, but they are far from the only ones who have impressed. Darrington has seen multiple girls from almost every class step up over the summer and the first week of practice.
“Having these girls, (and) others gives us a great foundation to build on and it’s been pretty exciting based on what we’ve seen so far,” Darrington said. “Josi Clark was another one who got a lot of time last year and is looking to be our defensive specialist. Bailey Muhlbauer and Rilee Good will also be seniors this year and have really shown me some great things this summer.
“We also got a few freshmen that should play some significant time; Hutson Rau, Lydia Dix, and Aubrey Sandbothe. These girls are well-rounded athletes and tremendous volleyball players. We’ve been liking what we’re seeing with this group, we just need to fit the puzzle pieces together. We’re right on time with our schedule though.”
All these players will face plenty of tests throughout the season to prove themselves. With the COVID-19 restrictions loosening up, the Lynx look forward to playing in more tournaments this fall to show them what it’s going to take to play with the best teams in the state.
“We beefed up our schedule,” Darrington said. “Instead of going to one Des Moines tournament, we are going to three this year. We jumped into a quad to open the season at Johnston and just a couple of those other games that are going to play more of our 5A teams so when we play them in the postseason we’ll be more familiar with them whereas otherwise when we play Des Moines school and come in scared.
“We just haven’t seen them enough and since we’re a young team it’ll also be a good year to get those schools on the schedule and get the kids used to playing at a higher level of competition.”
The Lynx’s first match is scheduled at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Johnston.