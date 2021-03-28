Fidone met lofty expectations during senior season for Titans, now sets his sights on standout career at Nebraska

One visit to the Nebraska football roster website reveals the caliber of recruit the Huskers landed in Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone.
The list of accolades is considerable; reading through it takes some time.
He signed with Nebraska as the nation’s top tight end recruit and a top 40 recruit in the country
He was a high school All-American and selected to the 2021 All-American Bowl as one of the top 100 seniors in the country
He was the lone tight end on Sports Illustrated’s 2020 First Team All-American Team
He was an All-Iowa Elite Team and All-State selection
He was recruited by Power Five teams all across the country, including Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State
Fidone hasn’t yet played a down for the Huskers, but his football resume is already stellar. Today, he adds another accolade as The Daily Nonpareil’s City Football Player of the Year.
That the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Fidone became a hot commodity isn’t breaking news. His commitment to Nebraska was televised in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area and garnered plenty of national interest.
And once he pledged to the Huskers, he was able to put all his efforts and focus into his senior season at Lewis Central, which led to his most productive year as a Titan. Last fall, Fidone caught 43 passes for 845 yards and 10 touchdowns, with his longest going for 67 yards.
Those numbers were a direct result of Fidone believing in himself with a constant desire to get better. His stats improved by 269 yards and three touchdowns from his junior year, leading the Titans to an 8-2 record and a state quarterfinals appearance. He did all that despite having to prepare for his senior season amid a global pandemic when offseason preparation was atypical.
“He is an extremely hard worker, almost to a fault,” Lewis Central coach Justin Kammrad said. “He works so much on developing his body and his skillset. He goes above and beyond what any coach will ask for. I think that’s what contributes to much of his success. He was never satisfied with where he was at or what he had accomplished. A lot of that didn’t mean anything to him because he had greater goals than what was already given to him based on his production and ability.”
Prior to arriving in Lincoln, Fidone had started preparing for his first year on campus.
“I’ve been going into the playbook with the coaches already,” Fidone told The Nonpareil on signing day after making it official with Nebraska. “Some of the coaches there have been talking to me about having an early impact when I get there, which is really exciting.
“The competition level in the Big Ten is a lot different than it is in high school. The pace of the game will be something I’ll have to get used to, but I’m excited and ready for it, and I think I can have a big impact early. First team All-Big Ten is one of my early goals, and to hopefully be a freshman All-American.”
Those are lofty aspirations, but no surprise to those who know the standout tight end, including his position coach at NU.
“I’ve been very surprised with his overall knowledge of the game just sitting in the room with him, doing walkthroughs with him,” said Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton. “He’s been coached extremely well as far as understanding defenses and passing schemes. That’s one of his strengths when you watch his film. He’s very explosive.
“The one thing that’s impressed me is his willingness to get better in everything. He’s very detail oriented, which is very refreshing. You don’t see that coming from a kid who’s coming from the high school level anymore. It’s always them using talent to be better than everybody else. He wants the details and he wants to be better and know the ins and outs of why we’re doing things.”
Fidone will get his chance to showcase his talents to the coaching staff when the Huskers begin spring practice Tuesday. It will allow him to fine tune what he’s learned over the last 2 ½ months in preparation for Nebraska’s May 1 spring game.
Although he enters with well deserved accolades and national praise, Fidone has work ahead of him to get on the field. Seniors to be Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek and Kurt Rafdal have the benefit of experience and are currently ahead of him on the tight end depth chart.
“The biggest thing for me going forward in the spring is to see how he adapts to the speed of the game and the physicality of the game, his overall awareness of offensive scheme and being able to make adjustments from a coverage standpoint when the coverage changes and being able to adjust on routes from man to zone,” Beckton said. “In the blocking schemes, is he physical enough at the point of attack and also on the perimeter to give us an opportunity to play him this year? With him coming in early, it’s given him an advantage to perform well in the spring. I’m excited to see what he does.”
Much work is left to do for the Lewis Central standout, but if he’s proven anything over the last four years, it’s that he embraces the grind. Fidone wants to thrive not only at Nebraska but also beyond college.
“That’s what separates him from a lot of people; he has an ultimate, long-term goal for what he wants to do and what he wants to accomplish,” Kammrad said. “He understands that, and he’s going to be given every opportunity to be able to do that. The short-term goals are going to dictate the long-term results. I think that’s why he works to perfect his craft on a daily basis. He knows some days won’t be the best, and he needs to get back out there and fix some things.”
Beckton is anxious to see how far his new weapon can go.
“He has a bright future for the tight end position,” Beckton said. “He’s going to be a guy who Nebraskans and Iowans and people across the country are going to know very soon in our offensive scheme. He was a key part of the recruiting class last year, and he’s going to do some big things here within the Nebraska football program.”