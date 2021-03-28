Fidone met lofty expectations during senior season for Titans, now sets his sights on standout career at Nebraska

“The biggest thing for me going forward in the spring is to see how he adapts to the speed of the game and the physicality of the game, his overall awareness of offensive scheme and being able to make adjustments from a coverage standpoint when the coverage changes and being able to adjust on routes from man to zone,” Beckton said. “In the blocking schemes, is he physical enough at the point of attack and also on the perimeter to give us an opportunity to play him this year? With him coming in early, it’s given him an advantage to perform well in the spring. I’m excited to see what he does.”

Much work is left to do for the Lewis Central standout, but if he’s proven anything over the last four years, it’s that he embraces the grind. Fidone wants to thrive not only at Nebraska but also beyond college.

“That’s what separates him from a lot of people; he has an ultimate, long-term goal for what he wants to do and what he wants to accomplish,” Kammrad said. “He understands that, and he’s going to be given every opportunity to be able to do that. The short-term goals are going to dictate the long-term results. I think that’s why he works to perfect his craft on a daily basis. He knows some days won’t be the best, and he needs to get back out there and fix some things.”

Beckton is anxious to see how far his new weapon can go.

“He has a bright future for the tight end position,” Beckton said. “He’s going to be a guy who Nebraskans and Iowans and people across the country are going to know very soon in our offensive scheme. He was a key part of the recruiting class last year, and he’s going to do some big things here within the Nebraska football program.”