First time in a decade: Treynor's Schaaf and James go one-two in 400 hurdles, Treynor and Underwood competing for a state title

Treynor seniors Sid Schaaf and Noah James accomplished something that hadn't be done in a decade on Friday during day two of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Schaaf and James came into this season with a huge goal -- place first and second in the Class 2A 400-meter hurdles at the state meet.
That goal was accomplished Friday and the feeling was better than they could have imagined. It was the first time in 10 years a school has had two athletes win gold and silver in a single event.
"It's a really good feeling knowing me and my best friend came out here and ran really fast," Schaaf said. "Obviously we compete with each other every day in practice and this is a lot of fun to come out here to state and go one-two. It's really awesome."
The two seniors came into their final season knowing they had a chance to accomplish the feat.
"It's been one of our goals throughout the year," James said. "We've been talking about going number one and two at state."
James and Schaaf dominated the race from the very beginning, taking an early lead and never giving it up.
"Sid is a gamer. He's the most competitive dude I know," James said. "I knew he was going to come up on me quick. My goal was just to stick with Sid and try to beat him but he got me."
Schaaf completed the race in 54.30 seconds and James ran a 54.81.
The 400 hurdles weren't the only highlight for the Treynor duo.
Before running in the 400 hurdles, Schaaf qualified for the 110 hurdles final by running the fastest time in prelims a 14.93.
James started his day by placing third in the high jump after clearing 6 foot, 3 inches.
James and Schaaf weren't the only area athletes to have success.
Underwood's boys distance medley won the silver medal in 2A with a time of 3:38.71. That team was made up of Collin Brandt, Bryce Patten, Alex Ravlin and Scott Pearson.
AHSTW senior Holly Hoepner qualified for finals in the girls 2A 100 hurdles by running a 15.72, the fifth-fastest time. She also placed fifth fastest in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:05.59.
The Treynor girls 800 relay placed eighth after running a 1:48.55. That team was made up of Jozie Lewis, Killia Wiliams, Keelea Navara and Rachel Kinsella.
Glenwood junior Abby Hughes placed fifth in the Class 3A girls 400 hurdles with a time of 1:06.77.
Underwood senior Haylee Seidler finished seventh in the 2A girls discus with a toss of 121 feet, 5 inches.
Underwood freshman Alizabeth Jacobsen placed eighth in the 2A girls high jump after clearing 5-2.
Underwood qualified for the finals of the 1600 2A boys relay after running the fastest time in prelims -- 3:26.64. That team was made up of Pearson, Alex Pavlin, Bryce Patten and Brayden Wollan. Treynor also qualified for the finals after running the second-fastest time, 3:26.70. Pedersen, James, Vorthmann and Schaaf were the runners on that team.
A handful of area athletes competed on Friday but fell just short of winning a medal or qualifying for finals.
Underwood sophomore Hailey Martin placed 18th in the 2A 100 hurdles with a time of 17.07.
The Treynor boys 800 relay placed 18th for 2A after running a 1:33.95. That team was made up of Evan Smith, Josh Clark, Noah Nelson and Jaxon Schumacher.
The Glenwood boys 800 relay placed 10th in 3A with a time of 1:31.80. That squad was made up of Tyler Huey, Tate Mayberry, Brock Sell and Silas Bales.
The Underwood girls 800 relay took 15th in the 2A race with a time of 1:50.58. Kinsley Ferguson, Tayler Krueger, Chloe Clawson and Jordyn Reimer were the runners on that team.
Glenwood took 17th in the girls 800 relay with a time of Lauren Roenfeldt, Jenna Hopp, Coryl Matheny and Nora Dougherty with a time of 1:48.29.
Glenwood sophomore Kate Hughes took 23rd in the 3A 400 hurdles with a time of 1:14.81.
Treynor took 10th in the 2A boys distance medley with a time of 3:43.02. That team was made up of Evan Smith, Jaxon Schumacher, Devin Vorthmann and Cole Dooley.
AHSTW finished 16th in the girls 400 relay with a time of 52.13 That team was made up of Hoepner, Delaney Goshorn, Graycen Partlow and Cora Comer.
Glenwood took 14th in the 3A girls 400 relay with a time of 51.04. That team was comprised of Zoie Carda, Nora Dougherty, Roenfeldt and Coryl Matheny.
Treynor finished ninth in the boys 2A 400 relay with a time of 44.38. That team was made up of Smith, Clark, Nelson and Schumacher. Underwood finished 20th in the same race with a 45.39. That squad was made up of Chase Ryan, Joey Anderson, Quinn Kuck and Brandt.
Underwood finished 18th in the girls 1600 relay with a team of Kinsley Ferguson, Reimer, Allie Witt and Aliyah Humphrey. That team ran a 4:15.38.
Glenwood junior Brynlee Arnold placed 24th in the girls 3A shot put with a toss of 32-9.25.
Treynor senior Stella Umphreys placed ninth in the 2A discus with a throw of 118-8.
Glenwood sophomore Cody Krause took 23rd in the 3A boys long jump after leaping 18-9.5.
Underwood senior Chris Gardner placed 10th in the boys discus with a throw of 135-8. Treynor senior Blake Sadr took 23rd in the discus with a distance of 118-3.
Underwood junior Sydney Leaders placed 22nd in the high jump with a height of 4-10.
Glenwood took 15th in the girls 1600 relay with a time of 4:13.15. That team was made up of Dougherty, Hopp, Lauren Hughes and Abby Hughes.
The Underwood and Treynor boys are also in competition for a team state title. Underwood is currently first in the team standings and Treynor is in second.