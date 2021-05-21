First time in a decade: Treynor's Schaaf and James go one-two in 400 hurdles, Treynor and Underwood competing for a state title

Treynor seniors Sid Schaaf and Noah James accomplished something that hadn't be done in a decade on Friday during day two of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Schaaf and James came into this season with a huge goal -- place first and second in the Class 2A 400-meter hurdles at the state meet.

That goal was accomplished Friday and the feeling was better than they could have imagined. It was the first time in 10 years a school has had two athletes win gold and silver in a single event.

"It's a really good feeling knowing me and my best friend came out here and ran really fast," Schaaf said. "Obviously we compete with each other every day in practice and this is a lot of fun to come out here to state and go one-two. It's really awesome."

The two seniors came into their final season knowing they had a chance to accomplish the feat.

"It's been one of our goals throughout the year," James said. "We've been talking about going number one and two at state."

James and Schaaf dominated the race from the very beginning, taking an early lead and never giving it up.