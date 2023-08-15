The Clarinda football program says it is moving forward in preparation for the upcoming season, despite a coaching change at the top.

The contract with Collin Bevins, who was ready to start his fifth season as head coach of the Cardinals, was terminated by the Clarinda School District’s Board of Education during a meeting held Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The meeting to end Bevins’ tenure as head coach came in the middle of the team’s first official week of practice and just 16 days prior to the season opener.

Clarinda Activities Director Jake Lord read a statement written by Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia when asked about the board and administration’s decision to terminate the contract of Bevins, who was arrested following a disturbance at a country music festival early in the morning on June 30 in Guthrie County.

“We were made aware of the recent criminal charges against Mr. Bevins,” the statement read. “He was put on administrative leave from employment with the district, pending further action by board policy. After a closed meeting, discussion at our board meeting, Mr. Bevins’ contract with the district was terminated.”

Online Iowa court records list the charges against Bevins as public intoxication, first-offense possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug drug paraphernalia.

KMA Land radio identified the paraphernalia as a vape product containing THC, the compound in marijuana that gives a high. The Guthrie County Attorney’s Office was not immediately available for comment, so the Southwest Iowa Herald was unable to independently confirm that detail, although online court records indicate the controlled substance was marijuana.

The controlled substance charge carried a maximum penalty of a $2,560 fine and up to one year in prison. The other charges carry lesser fines and up to 30 days incarceration.

In a social media post Tuesday evening that has since been deleted, Bevins said he was “being pushed to the exit of the concert and complying with what I was told” when he asked two questions, resulting in him being placed in handcuffs.

Bevins wrote in the deleted post that the charges don’t “reflect who I am as a person, and what I was doing that night at River Ruckus.”

“Never the less, I accept what I did, and I accept what happens as a repercussion of my actions,” Bevins wrote. “Every coach I have ever played for has preached owning up to your mistakes. I own up to mine, and will deal with the consequences.”

The school district’s statement went on to say that the football program’s two coordinators, Conner Hanafan and Roger Williams, will assume co-head coaching responsibilities for the upcoming season and the district will search for a new head coach after the looming season.

“That was part of the discussion with the whole staff,” Lord said. “What is the best case scenario for the kids and the program moving forward? I feel super comfortable and confident in both (Williams and Hanafan) and the entire staff. They work really well together and have gotten closer through this. It will be a collaborative effort with not just those two, but the whole staff.”

Even before the decision was made, Lord said staff stayed as up front and honest with the team as they could.

“The staff and the kids are the ones that have to prepare for the season and we’re going to continue to move forward,” Lord said. “We’re not going to let this affect our season. That’s the approach they took.”

Bevins said he will be following the team’s progress from afar.

“I wish nothing but the best for the team and coaches this year,” he told the Herald on Friday.

Williams has been on the football staff for more than 30 years, including as head coach in 2017 and 2018. He and Hanafan, who is starting his fourth year on staff and with the district, take over the reins of a team that lost many of its top skill position players from last season’s team that won four straight games late in the season, including the playoff opener, to finish 6-4.

While Lord said a lot of the linemen are back from last season, it’s a lot of younger players that are going to have to step up to fill the other positions. He said he’s been extremely impressed with how the staff and players have handled a tough situation to this point and he expects that to continue.

“In getting to see some of the practices and communicating with the staff, the kids are positive and the coaches are positive,” Lord said. “They won’t let a situation like this affect their performance. I can’t say enough about the staff we have and how they have kept the team together and focused on the football season.”

The first opportunity for Cardinal fans to see their team on the field is a home scrimmage Friday, Aug. 18, against Nodaway Valley. The season starts the following Friday as the Cardinals host Shenandoah in the Page County Super Bowl.