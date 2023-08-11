Abraham Lincoln senior Caden Dorr has announced a commitment to continue his academic and football career at Simpson College next year.

"I would like to start off thanking God for putting me in this position and letting me continue to do what I love for four more years," Dorr said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I would also like to thank my parents and brother along with the rest of my family friends, coaches, teammates and teachers for the unconditional love on this journey. Without them this would not be possible. Thank you, Coach Hoskins for this opportunity. Roll Storm!"

Dorr was one of the Lynx’s top three tacklers last season with 47.5 total tackles, 26 of which were solo tackles, and also had seven tackles for loss and two sacks. Dorr also had a pick-six that he returned 53 yards against Sioux City West.

He also caught a pass for three yards last season on offense.

Dorr returns this year for his senior season as one of the top defenders for the Lynx as they prepare for the new season. Dorr and the Lynx are scheduled to scrimmage against Glenwood on Aug. 18 and will play their first official game on Aug. 25 against Sioux City West at Wickersham Stadium.

The Storm finished had a 1-9 record in 2022. The Lynx had a record of 3-6 in 2022.