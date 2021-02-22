Free throws, tough second quarter hurt LC in loss at Urbandale

A tough second quarter made difficult by stifling opposing defense — and struggles at the free throw line in the second half — hurt Lewis Central in a 66-46 Class 4-A Substate 7 first round loss at Urbandale Monday night.

“Our achilles all year has been at the foul line. That’s hurt us. It’s obviously something we need to improve,” Titan head coach Dan Miller said.

L.C. cut the lead at various points in the second half to around 12 or 14 points, but could never get it to single digits. One of the reasons why — an 11-for-27 effort at the line.

“Those freebies, you have to cash in at a higher rate. Get it under 10 going into the fourth quarter, you’re right there,” Miller said. “Those misses allow the game to get away from you, as opposed to staying within contact.”

Miller said he had hoped for higher defensive intensity from his charges.

“Just a step slow, not prepared to stop the ball,” he said.

Instead, it was Urbandale that brought the defensive intensity, especially in a second quarter that saw the J-Hawks break the game open.