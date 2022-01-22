Friday night basketball scores

Girls

Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood 96, Red Oak 21

Senior Madison Camden led the Rams with a 40-point performance as one of 12 players who scored in this Hawkeye 10 conference game.

Junior Jenna Hopp added another 12 points and Abby Hughes scored 10 on Friday night in Red Oak.

Glenwood () -- 96

Red Oak () -- 21

Audubon 56, AHSTW 38

After battling in a tight game through the first three quarters the Wheelers outscored the Lady Vikes 24-6 in the fourth quarter to run away with the victory.

Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with 13 points.

Audubon (11-4) 12 14 6 24 -- 56

AHSTW (5-12) 12 11 9 6 -- 38

Class 2A No. 4 Treynor 48 Logan-Magnolia 40

The Panthers sprung out to an early lead, 18-14 after the first quarter. However, Treynor replied with a 17-7 second quarter to take the lead and then continued their momentum by outsourcing the Panther 14-8 in the third quarter.

The Panthers held the Cardinals to just three points in the fourth quarter but could generate enough offense to make a comeback.

Alexa Schwartz led the Cardinals with 13 points.

Logan-Magnolia (10-4) 18 7 8 7 -- 40

Treynor (12-0) 14 17 14 3 -- 48

Tri-Center 57 IKM-Manning 44

The Trojans defeated the Wolves to end a six conference game losing skid in Neola on Friday night.

Quincey Schneckloth led the Trojans with 16 points, Hayden Thomas scored 13, and Taylor Kenkel added 12 points.

IKM-Manning (5-9) -- 44

Tri-Center (4-11) -- 57

Riverside 58 Missouri Valley 18

The Bulldogs started the game on a 16-2 run that spanned through the first quarter and then took a commanding 33-9 lead into halftime, before holding the Reds to just nine total second-half points.

Leading the Bulldogs was Elly Henderson with 23 points and Sophie Taylor scored 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Missouri Valley (1-14) -- 18

Riverside (6-10) -- 58

Boys

Class 1A No. 4 AHSTW 74, Audubon 20

The Vikings outscored the Wheelers 32-6 in the first quarter to take an early and commanding lead in Audubon on Friday night.

Brayden Lund helped lead the Vikings to a strong victory over the Wheelers thanks to a double-double with 35 points and 11 rebounds.

AHSTW (14-0) 32 16 17 9 -- 74

Audubon (5-11) 6 4 5 5 -- 20

Red Oak 63, Glenwood 57

The Tigers held the Rams to just three points in the second quarter and outscored the Rams 17-10 in a key fourth quarter to defeat the Rams on Friday night in Red Oak.

Caden Johnson led the Rams with 21 points.

Glenwood (7-6) 26 3 18 10 -- 57

Red Oak (9-5) 24 9 13 17 -- 63

Treynor 49, Logan-Magnolia 17

After both teams scored just 19 combined points in the first half, the Cardinals offense got rolling and outscored the Panthers 36-11 in the second half.

Thomas Schwartz led Treynor with 11 points.

Logan-Magnolia (4-11) 5 1 6 5 -- 17

Treynor (11-2) 6 7 17 19 -- 49

Tri-Center 50, IKM-Manning 29

The Trojans used a key second half to pull away from the Wolves in Neola on Friday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Christian Dahir led Tri-Center with 13 points. Michael Turner, and Jaxyn Valadez each added 11 points for the Trojans.

IKM-Manning (3-11) 13 3 6 7 -- 29

Tri-Center (10-5) 12 8 18 12 -- 50

Riverside 65, Missouri Valley 37

Three Bulldogs scored double-digits as Grady Jeppesen scored 28 points to lead the Bulldogs to their fourth win in five games. Ayden Salais added 15 points, and Aiden Bell scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.

Missouri Valley (2-13) 6 9 15 7 -- 37

Riverside (9-7) 17 20 14 14 -- 65