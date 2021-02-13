Girls basketball: AL tops rival TJ 58-26

Abraham Lincoln topped intra-city rival Thomas Jefferson 58-26 on Saturday in girls basketball action.

“We had a good first half. TJ did a nice job of breaking our press, and making shots,” AL head coach Chad Schaa said. “We wanted to come out in the second half and set the tone defensively, and we gave up two points in the third.”

A.L. proceeded to outscore T.J. 28-10 in the second half for the win.

Jillian Shanks and Kayle Schleifman led the Lynx with a game-high 15 points.

TJ coach Devin Schoening said he was happy with the way his team played in the first half, but, “in the second half, we just couldn’t score. AL came out and did a nice job getting shots from where they wanted to get them, and they were able to capitalize.”

AL and TJ play again on Wednesday in the first round of regionals.

“I’m proud of our effort,” Schoening said. “We are certainly looking forward to another shot at AL next Wednesday.”

AL (9-10) 16 14 19 9 — 58

TJ (2-19) 10 8 2 6 — 26