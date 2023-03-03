Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp was a unanimous First Team All-Conference selection, and was joined by Lewis Central’s Lucy Scott and Brooke Larsen in the Hawkeye 10 teams announced on Tuesday Feb. 28.

Hopp led the Rams to their fourth-straight state tournament appearance, averaging a double-double with 23.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game, and shot an efficient 44 percent from the field.

The Glenwood senior also racked up 4.5 steals and dished out three assists per game as the Rams finished 16-9 with a loss to No. 1 Dallas Center-Grimes in the state quarterfinals.

Joining Hopp on the Hawkeye 10 First Team were junior Lucy Scott and sophomore Brooke Larsen from Lewis Central.

Scott led the two with 14.9 points per game, adding 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals, while Larsen poured in 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.7 steals and nearly a block per game as a versatile option for the Titans.

Glenwood’s Kate Hughes made the Second Team, while St. Albert’s duo of Missy Evezic and Lily Krohn joined her.

Hughes averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game for the Rams.

Evezic was a dominant presence in the post for the Saintes, averaging 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds to go with just under three blocks per game. Krohn, meanwhile, was the Saintes leading distributor with 3.3 assists per game to go with 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Danika Arnold (Glenwood), Kylee Brown (Lewis Central), and Lena Rosloniec and Ella Klusman (St. Albert) were honorable mentions.

The full list of the Hawkeye 10 All-Conference teams is below.

Unanimous First Team

Doryn Paup, Creston; Jenna Hopp, Glenwood; Aubrey Schwieso, Harlan.

First Team

Jada Jensen, Atlantic; Paytn Harter, Atlantic; Catherine Mayhall, Kuemper; Lucy Scott, Lewis Central; Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central.

Second Team

Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic; Addy Wagoner, Clarinda; Kiana Schulz, Denison; Kate Hughes, Glenwood; Erica Rust, Harlan; Lynnae Green, Shenandoah; Missy Evezic, St. Albert; Lily Krohn, St. Albert.

Honorable Mention

Madison Huddleson, Atlantic; Taylor Cole, Clarinda; Whitlee Auen, Denison; Danika Arnold, Glenwood; Ava Monson, Harlan; Frannie Glynn, Kuemper; Gracie Hays, Lewis Central; Kylee Brown, Lewis Central; Lainey DeVries, Red Oak; Chloe Denton, Shenandoah; Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert; Ella Klusman, St. Albert.