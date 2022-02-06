Girls Basketball: No. 2 Elkhorn North too much for AL

The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team knew it was going to have its hands full with Nebraska Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North on Saturday night at the MAC Shootout. Not only did the Wolves come in boasting a 17-1 record (their only blemish coming at the hands of No. 1 Omaha Skutt), but they are led by super sophomore Britt Prince.

Prince was fantastic from the start as Elkhorn North used a 28-7 spurt from the middle of the second quarter until the middle of the third to earn a 59-39 victory over the Lynx.

Prince got going early and often, scoring 14 points in the first, making her final four shots of the quarter. She remained hot in the second quarter making her first two shots and Elkhorn North jumped out to a 20-11 lead.

The Lynx continued to fight, and found themselves trailing 24-15 halfway through the second quarter.

“We had it to 13, and the wheels kind of fell off,” A.L. coach Chad Schaa said. “We had a couple of quick turnovers, and they got a couple of other buckets, and all of the sudden is was at 20.”

In just four minutes of play, the Wolves turned a 9-point lead into a 34-15 halftime advantage. Prince had 20 at the break and Elkhorn North was shooting 50% from the field (15-30).

“We made her (Prince) take some tough shots, but she still finished. That’s just how good she is,” Schaa said.

The Elkhorn North lead ballooned to 30 late in the third quarter, but the Lynx were determined not to let the game get too far out of hand. They scored the next 10 points to pull the lead back to 20. Emily Pomernackas scored her six points in the third quarter to help the Lynx claw back in the game.

“I tell you what, she’s having a great year. I keep pumping her up, telling her to ‘keep shooting, kid, you’re a gunner’,” Schaa said.

The teams traded some buckets down the stretch leading to the final margin of 20.

“I was really happy with our man-to-man defense. We talked a lot about ‘help the helper’, and I thought we did a good job,” Schaa said. “We did some good things.”

Senior Baylie Girres led the Lynx with 10 points. She also had four assists. Jeena Carle had seven and Kelsey Nelson added six. Megan Elam had five points and four rebounds.

Prince had another stellar night finishing with 29 points on 11-18 shooting. She also had five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Hannah Nadgwick added 10 for the Wolves and grabbed six rebounds. Elkhorn North nearly doubled the A.L. rebound total, with Molly Bruggman doing much of that work as she ripped down 11 rebounds.

The Lynx will look to rebound Tuesday night when they play host to Missouri River Conference foe Bishop Heelan. Heelan will be the third consecutive ranked opponent for A.L. with the Crusaders sitting at No. 3 in Class 4A in the most recent rankings.

“We talked about, you played really hard against a really good team tonight. I said, ‘now we’ve got believe that going into Heelan,” Schaa said.

Elkhorn North (18-1) 14 20 18 7 -- 59

Abraham Lincoln (9-10) 9 8 11 11 -- 39