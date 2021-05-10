Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Petry stands out in talent-rich city

For four years St. Albert girls basketball coach Dick Wettengel has had a courtside view of the brilliance of senior Allie Petry.
The 5-foot-8 Petry did a little of everything during her three-year stint within the Saintes’ program, which would have been four had a back injury not kept her on the sidelines when she was a freshman.
She led the team in scoring in her junior and senior years. She showed an uncanny ability to get to the rim and work well on the post despite being slightly undersized. Perhaps most notably, she guided St. Albert to a state tournament berth in 2020.
Wettengel agrees that those are all notable accomplishments, but another element that Petry brings to the game makes her special as not only a player but also a teammate and person.
“She plays everything with a smile on her face,” Wettengel said. “She’s having fun. She’s a competitor at the same time; don’t let that smile fool you. You can tell just from that smile the fun that she’s having, and that’s enjoyable to watch.”
After all, basketball is a game, and Petry said games are supposed to be enjoyed.
“I try to keep everything fun, and I know when people see me play, they say I’m always smiling and it looks like I’m having fun,” Petry said. “I just hope that me being fun carries on to the other ages I’ve played with and those that have watched me.
“I’ve had little girls be like, ‘You’re smiling all the time. How do you do that?’ You’ve got to keep it fun and loose. You’re not forced to be there; you’re choosing to play, and that’s what I’ve thought the last few years. Always try to smile and have fun.”
A look at Petry’s final year in prep basketball gives her another reason to smile. She fought through injury and the difficulties that came with a year impacted by COVID-19, but that didn’t stop her from leading St. Albert (10-13) in points (16.9) and rebounds (7.2) and field goal percentage (52.5%).
Her prep basketball career concluded in February, but today she is honored with one final accolade as The Daily Nonpareil’s City Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
That Petry was able to produce to the degree she did is impressive, given some of the hurdles in front of her this season. She missed three games early in the season due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. She knew something wasn’t right when she lost her sense of smell.
Although she had to be away from the team because of COVID protocols, the timing of the diagnosis was fortunate as it came around the holiday break. As a result, she missed only three games, but getting back on track after being inactive and under the weather took some time.
“It was nice to not have to jump right back into a game,” Petry said. “I had a week before I had to play again. It was really different because my lungs weren’t used to that, plus I was actually sick. I couldn’t do anything during that quarantine, so when I got back, it was awful, and I just had to restart and catch up to everybody else.”
Petry showed her value immediately once her quarantine ended. Her first game back, a 56-48 victory over Atlantic on Jan. 4, she tallied 20 points.
That she was able to contribute so well right away is a testament to Petry’s dedication. It also highlighted her willingness to broaden her skillset. She’s always had a penchant for getting to the basket, but she made a concerted effort to expand her offense more toward the perimeter.
“She was just what I would call ultra consistent,” Wettengel said. “You could always count on her, and if anything, I think she expanded her game outside a little bit more. The last two years have been primarily inside scoring.
“It’s her leadership, dependability and consistency. I’ve never seen a kid be able to go up and get a ball like she could at times. She just kept climbing different levels to get it at times. It was just amazing to watch her be able to get up like she did. Her vertical is unreal at times, and that’s what gave her her presence in the middle. She has a real talent there. She could just go up and get stuff that other people couldn’t.”
Later in the season, just prior to the postseason, Petry missed a game after suffering an injury when she landed awkwardly on her foot. Although she was forced to wear a boot, she made it back in time to help the Saintes reach the regional final, falling just one win shy of a second consecutive state tournament.
Petry’s senior campaign was anything but normal. Dealing with the ongoing threat of a pandemic and staying healthy was difficult enough. But being one of just two seniors on the roster meant she and classmate and best friend Makenna Shepard had to also fulfill a leadership role.
Petry was happy that she and Shepard could support each other and their teammates.
“We’ve been going to school together since the first grade, and we’ve played on the basketball team since I can remember,” Petry said. “We were best friends, and we still are. We’re really close. It was nice to end my season with her.
“It was nice to have someone like that to fall back on each other. We looked to each other for advice on and off the court. We’re both seniors, so we could both lead together.”
The next part of Petry’s athletic and academic career will take her to Ames. She’ll play for the Iowa State volleyball team in the fall and plans to head east in early June to prepare for the season.
Wettengel knows that the ISU coaching staff is getting an ideal student-athlete.
“They’re getting somebody top-notch,” he said. “She’s a competitor from the word go. She’s a student of the game, and she absolutely loves volleyball.”
Petry herself finds it hard to believe that her prep athletic career will soon conclude at the end of track season.