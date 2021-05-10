Girls Basketball Player of the Year: St. Albert's Petry stands out in talent-rich city

“I’ve had little girls be like, ‘You’re smiling all the time. How do you do that?’ You’ve got to keep it fun and loose. You’re not forced to be there; you’re choosing to play, and that’s what I’ve thought the last few years. Always try to smile and have fun.”

A look at Petry’s final year in prep basketball gives her another reason to smile. She fought through injury and the difficulties that came with a year impacted by COVID-19, but that didn’t stop her from leading St. Albert (10-13) in points (16.9) and rebounds (7.2) and field goal percentage (52.5%).

Her prep basketball career concluded in February, but today she is honored with one final accolade as The Daily Nonpareil’s City Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

That Petry was able to produce to the degree she did is impressive, given some of the hurdles in front of her this season. She missed three games early in the season due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. She knew something wasn’t right when she lost her sense of smell.

Although she had to be away from the team because of COVID protocols, the timing of the diagnosis was fortunate as it came around the holiday break. As a result, she missed only three games, but getting back on track after being inactive and under the weather took some time.