Girls Basketball: Saintes overcome slow start to beat TJ

St. Albert girls basketball only scored four points in the first quarter but rallied to go on a 21-2 run in the second in a 52-31 victory.

The Saintes led 44-18 after three quarters.

"I wouldn't say I'm disappointed in winning, but I didn't think we played as well as we're capable of playing tonight," St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. "We missed a lot of really easy shot early on in the game. Probably seven inside the paint at point-blank range. The result is we're down two at the end of the first quarter. Just lack of concentration I think a little lack of focus in our girls to start. You can't miss those easy opportunities when you get them."

Pearl Reisz led the Saintes with 15 points and Lena Rosloniec added 11.

Thomas Jefferson was led in scoring by Grace Strong, who scored 13 points and Taryn Grant added six.

"We had really early foul trouble on three of our starters, which took us out of the things that we wanted to do early on," T.J. head coach Shelby Graves said. "We got into a hole deep in the second quarter and it was just hard for us to crawl back out in the second half. We played physical, and extremely hard given the circumstances of the night. Some girls who don’t normally play that many minutes stepped up and did some things that they aren’t normally asked to do, including freshman Cam Hosick, who played a fantastic game."

St. Albert is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at home against Atlantic. Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Abraham Lincoln.