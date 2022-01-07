Girls basketball: Titans stifle Cardinals in Clarinda

The Lewis Central girls basketball team held Clarinda under double digits in three of four quarters on the way to a 46-26 road win Friday night.

"We've played well defensively all year long. Nothing changed tonight," Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. "Our struggle has been putting the ball in the hoop, getting good shots and they just don't go. We have to find a way to get the ball in the hoop. But sometimes when that's not happening your best offense is your defense."

Titan freshman forward Brooke Larsen led all scorers with 13 points.

"Brooke is very athletic. She's not afraid, plays extremely hard. She does some really good things on the floor," Hanafan said. "Tonight she played her game by attacking the hoop. She was big for us tonight. I have to remember at times a year ago she was playing eighth grade basketball. She'll just keep getting better the more she plays."

Guard Jordan Peterson added nine on three first-half 3 pointers for LC, while junior forwards Kylee Brown and Elise Thramer scored six apiece.

"That was huge for us," Hanafan said of Peterson's 3s, lauding the senior for sparking the Titan offense. "It got us going."

Taylor Cole led Clarinda with eight points, while Amelia Hesse scored seven.

Lewis Central has a week off before taking on Creston at 6 p.m. on Jan. 14 at home.

Lewis Central (6-5, 4-1) 13 16 13 4 -- 46

Clarinda (3-10, 0-6) 6 6 13 1 -- 26

LC: Gracie Hays 5, Lucy Scott 4, Larsen 13, Thramer 6, Brown 6, Peterson 9, Anna Strohmeier 3.

C: Cole 8, Hesse 7, Bailey Nordyke 6, Chloe Strait 3, Jerzee Knight 2.

Bryan Clark of the Clarinda Herald-Journal contributed.