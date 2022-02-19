Girls Basketball: TJ season ends with loss at Johnston

The Thomas Jefferson girls basketball season came to an end in a 87-11 loss at undefeated No. 1 Johnston in a Class 5A Region 1 semifinal Saturday night.

"They’re the best team in the state for a reason. They are very good," Yellow Jackets head coach Shelby Graves said. "I’d be very surprised if they don’t win the 5A state title. "I’m proud of our girls for playing hard and not giving up. Just like they have all season.

"They were a good group of girls to coach this season. I’m proud of the things they accomplished outside our record."

Senior Lexi Smith led TJ with seven points. Junior Samara Alcarez and sophomore Taryn Grant scored two apiece.

Johnston was led by sophomores Aaliyah Riley and Averie Ryan, who both scored 12 points.

Smith and fellow senior Sydney Hosick played their final game for the Yellow Jackets. Graves noted they both played close to 32 minutes every night and their loss will definitely be felt next year.

"The two of them were great leaders and role models for the underclassmen, showing an example of hard work and what it takes to be a four-year TJ basketball player," the coach said. "Lexi got more comfortable offensively this year. And Sydney doesn’t always get her name in the stat line for points, but she does things behind the scenes very well."

Thomas Jefferson (1-21) 4 2 0 5 – 11

Johnston (23-0) 24 22 20 21 – 87