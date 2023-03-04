Abraham Lincoln junior Liberty Bates announced her commitment to University of Northern Iowa in a tweet Saturday morning.

"I am excited to announce that I have verbally committed to further my academic and soccer career at the University of Northern Iowa," Bates wrote. "A huge thank you to my teammates, coaches, and family!!"

Bates distributed 18 assists and added 13 goals (44 points) and totaled 80 shots, 42 on goal, for the Lynx.

The Lynx forward assisted the game-winning goal by Hanna Schimmer -- now at Iowa Western -- to send AL to the 3A State Final last year.

"She came in as a freshman, kind of looking like a senior like physically, emotionally mature and physically, technical skills off the charts," AL head coach Robbie Miller said. "So she came in two years ago and really just forged her way. was an amazing soccer player for our program and her work ethic, that was one of the things we value."

Miller said Bates hard work carries over to the rest of the team, and her impact was immediate as a frehsman, setting the school record for goals in a season (since broken by Schimmer last year) and goals in a game (tied by Schimmer).

"So she still holds like a tie of the record for goals in a game. But she's going to try to take that other record back this season."

Bates' understanding of the game and her ability to adjust to different roles, from a goal-scorer to a distributor leaves Miller with "no doubt" she will continue to be a goal scorer for the Lynx.

"She also has the assist record for a season," Miller said. "Last year, she tied that with Paige Bracker. They both had 18 last year. And so I gave her a post it note this season, what's the goal is 26 goals and 10 assists. And if she gets those two numbers she'll have the career goals and assists record at AL and only done it in three years. She's capable of those things, and she's probably her own harshest critic and the amount she works, I have no doubt she's going to accomplish anything she wants."

Miller said Bates' understanding of spacing, timing, making runs and "remarkable" passes sometimes leaves her teammates trying to catch up.

"She's not scared to try something, just a little flick touch of a pass or the passes she makes, just going a different direction and passing the ball behind her, and she's got this amazing technical ability and often catches her other teammates off guard because they're not expecting a pass in the way that she's going and the pass will come to them. So it's something we have to work on in practice."

Miller also said Bates plays with energy and joy, while balancing business with fun.

"I'm really happy for her. I know she's been working really hard to get a Division I offer and she's worked at it. She's got it so yeah, (it's) exciting."

AL finished 17-4 last season, losing to Ankeny Centennial in the state final on Saturday, June 4. Bates is sure to be a key contributor again this year as Schimmer leaves a big hole after scoring 44 goals and assisting 12 more.