Girls soccer: Glenwood beats Kuemper 10-0

The Glenwood girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 win at Carroll Kuemper on Monday night.

Sophomore forward Nora Dougherty finished with five goals and an assist to lead the Rams, while senior forward Avery Blasdel had two goals and three assists.

Midfielders senior Larissa Pelley, sophomore Alaina Meads and sophomore Molly Williams each scored a goal. Pelley had two assists, while Williams had one.

Senior forward Kelley Embray and senior midfielder Cameryn Young each had an assist.

“The girls played a really good game tonight. We had a lot of different girls contribute,” Rams head coach Amy Benson said. “It was a great team effort and win tonight.”

Glenwood (12-3) 7 3 — 10

Carroll Kuemper (8-7) 0 0 — 0

