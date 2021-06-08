Girls soccer: Lewis Central falls just short of amazing comeback, lose 4-3 in state quarterfinals

Estrada’s goal finally opened the floodgates for LC, as the Titans finally found some momentum and clawed their way back into it after another free kick opportunity by junior Hana Daoudi slipped past the hands of the Mustangs' goalkeeper. Now 4-2, LC was more aggressive and it paid off rather quickly. A beautiful cross from senior Hope Jensen was headbutted by teammate Haley Bach in the box for another unanswered Titan goal to make it 4-3 with twelve minutes left in the match.

The Titans had one final opportunity with 1:25 left on the clock when Daoudi had another free kick that she sent just barely over the top crossbar.

“We were trying to push them up more in the second half,” said coach VonMende, “It was just kind of see-sawing so we had to do something different and threw in more attacking players as much as we could and that helped us get back into the game.”

Lewis Central's 2021 state tournament berth -- its fifth in a row -- didn’t yield desired results, yet the Titans proved that, when hot, they are capable of greatness.“

“The girls fought the whole way, start to finish,” Von Mende said after the heartbreaking loss, “I really feel for some of them (the seniors), they started here and have grown into great people and really good soccer players.”

The Titans say farewell to five starters and seven seniors total in Bach, Lucy, Jensen, Estrada, Lia Taylor, Taylor Gregory and Rylee Shaw. After the loss, Lewis Central finished the season with a 16-3 record and will look to make it six-straight state tourney appearances next June.