Girls soccer: Lewis Central falls just short of comeback, lose 4-3 in state quarterfinals

DES MOINES — A furious comeback by Lewis Central fell short at the girls state soccer tournament in a 4-3 loss against Dallas Center-Grimes.
It was a tale of two halves for the No. 2 seed Titans against Mustangs on Tuesday Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines — down 4-0 at the half, Lewis Central battled back and had chances to tie late.
Lewis Central had few opportunities early in the match as Dallas Center-Grimes brought strong physicality to the pitch. The Mustangs controlled possession for the majority of the first 20 minutes of the match and capitalized off a well-placed cross and header with 26 minutes left in the first for a 1-0 lead.
Goalkeeper Hannah Lucy was busy in net for the Titans, against the Dallas Center-Grimes attack. Mustang junior Avery Korsching found the back of the net just minutes later to make it 2-0. Lewis Central struggled to push the ball past midfield in the first and gave up two more goals before halftime.
“We unwound a few times on the back line,” Titan head coach Chris Von Mende said. “They also countered very well and those were two things that kind of got us in the first half.”
Adjustments were made as the second-half Lewis Central team looked far more explosive and locked-in than the first half. It didn’t take long for LC senior Hannah Estrada to get the Titans on the board. A free kick opportunity from the far left side of the pitch was belted by Estrada and found the upper-left part of the net to make it 4-1 only nine minutes into the second period.
Estrada’s goal finally opened the floodgates for LC, as the Titans finally found some momentum and clawed their way back into it after another free kick opportunity by junior Hana Daoudi slipped past the hands of the Mustangs’ goalkeeper. Now 4-2, LC was more aggressive and it paid off rather quickly. A beautiful cross from senior Hope Jensen was headbutted by teammate Haley Bach in the box for another unanswered Titan goal to make it 4-3 with twelve minutes left in the match.
The Titans had one final opportunity with 1:25 left on the clock when Daoudi had another free kick that she sent just barely over the top crossbar.
“We were trying to push them up more in the second half,” said coach VonMende, “It was just kind of see-sawing so we had to do something different and threw in more attacking players as much as we could and that helped us get back into the game.”
Lewis Central’s 2021 state tournament berth — its fifth in a row — didn’t yield desired results, yet the Titans proved that, when hot, they are capable of greatness.“
“The girls fought the whole way, start to finish,” Von Mende said after the heartbreaking loss, “I really feel for some of them (the seniors), they started here and have grown into great people and really good soccer players.”
The Titans say farewell to five starters and seven seniors total in Bach, Lucy, Jensen, Estrada, Lia Taylor, Taylor Gregory and Rylee Shaw. After the loss, Lewis Central finished the season with a 16-3 record and will look to make it six-straight state tourney appearances next June.