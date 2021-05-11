 Skip to main content
Girls soccer: Lewis Central wins battle against Glenwood
The Class 2A No. 2 Lewis Central girls soccer team got a goal with just under eight minutes left to beat Class 2A No. 11 Glenwood 3-2 at Titan Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Titans scored with 3:09 left in the first half, which was quickly matched by a goal by Rams sophomore forward Nora Dougherty with 2:50 left in the frame.

L.C. again took the lead, this time with 20:58 left in the game, before Dougherty scored again with 18:52 to play. Scorers for L.C. weren’t available by press time.

“It was back-and-forth,” Glenwood head coach Amy Benson said.

The Titans scored what proved to be the game winner with 7:56 left in the contest. Glenwood was unable to answer.

“We didn’t respond after that,” Benson said.

Soccer, like all sports, is a game of inches. The Rams hit the cross bar in the first half and the post in the second half, Benson said. Rams junior goalkeeper Grace Nightser had 13 saves.

“We played really well. We had opportunities to score,” Benson said. “It was definitely a good game. A hard fought battle on both sides. It definitely stings, but it’s a good kind of stings. It leaves that taste of wanting more.”

Benson said the battle showed the Rams can contend with the state’s best.

“It tells we can compete with the top teams. We can contend in the postseason with any team that we play,” she said.

Lewis Central returns to action at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Pella. Glenwood hosts Creston on Thursday.

Glenwood (12-2) 1 1 — 2

Lewis Central (10-3) 1 2 — 3

