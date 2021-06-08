Girls soccer: Lynx get chances, but can't find net in loss

The Warriors scored their final goal in the 33rd minute when senior Ellie Dunphy snuck a ball past the goalkeeper from a corner kick taken by sophomore Zoey Mahoney.

"They're a super offensive team," Miller said. "They pass really well, they move the ball around. We knew some of their things. Their first goal is something we scouted. We knew it was going to happen. We just had a little mental lapse and the ball went in.

"We knew we had to transition quickly because they get caught up so far. We did that for the most part. We got some chances, didn't finish today."

Lynx freshman goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf did thwart many of the Warriors' attacks, finishing the game with six saves.

Junior Hanna Schimmer led Abraham Lincoln on offense with three shots on goal.

"We had the chances there," Miller said. "Their goalkeeper is fantastic. Their defense is good. We had the chances it just didn't quite fall our way today."

Schimmer and Vanderwerf weren't the only players that stood out to Miller for Abraham Lincoln.