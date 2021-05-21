 Skip to main content
Girls soccer: Yellow Jackets beat AHSTW 10-0
Girls soccer: Yellow Jackets beat AHSTW 10-0

Thomas Jefferson goalkeeper Hannah Belt (50) rushes in to beat Abraham Lincoln’s Allison Smith (5) for a save during the second half on April 27. Belt's been on a scoring tear of late as a forward for the Yellow Jackets, scoring three against AHSTW on Thursday.

The Thomas Jefferson girls soccer team beat AHSTW 10-0 on Thursday night at Wickersham Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets scored nine goals in the first half before ending things early with their one more goal in the second half.

Senior Hannah Belt had a hat trick -- three goals -- and also had three assists to lead TJ. Junior Maggie Gundersen had two goals and two assists, while junior Abby Evers had two goals and an assist. Junior Lexi Smith had one goal and one assist.

Freshmen Grace Strong and Rikki Wurtz rounded out the scoring with a goal apiece.

The win wraps up the regular season for TJ. The Yellow Jackets will host Sioux City East at 5 p.m. on June 2 in the Class 3A region one semifinal.

AHSTW (2-11) 0 0 -- 0

Thomas Jefferson (9-7)

