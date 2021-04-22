Girls tennis: Abraham Lincoln beats city rival Thomas Jefferson

Abraham Lincoln beat Thomas Jefferson 7-2 in girls tennis on Thursday.

“It was a very good day. The girls played really well,” Lynx head coach Bryan Pregon said. “I always expect T.J. to bring girls who are ready to play, they’re a well-coached team. Good efforts on both sides of the net whenever we play T.J.”

Pregon praised his No. 1 singles player, senior Harper Snead, who beat senior Chloe Alley 8-3.

“This was probably Harper’s best match she’s played,” the coach said. “She’s been working hard in practice. This was a good win for her tonight.”

A.L. won the first five singles matches. At No. 2, Lynx sophomore Jeena Carle beat junior Aaliyah Neve 8-3, followed by an 8-3 win for junior Savannah Maisel against senior Audrey VanSoelen. At No. 4 singles, senior Maddie Anderson beat Yellow Jackets senior Lana Brannen 8-2. At No. 5, sophomore Ella Boes beat junior Rukhshana Muidinzoda 9-7. T.J. junior Nehrine Lemus beat senior Shaelynn Barba 8-0 at No. 6 singles.

Alley and VanSoelen teamed to beat Snead and Maisen 8-6 at No. 1 doubles. At No. 2, Carle and Anderson beat Neve and Brannen. At at No. 3, Barba and Boes beat Muidinzoda and Lemus 8-6.