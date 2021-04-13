Girls track: Thomas Jefferson competes at Lady Panthers Relays in Creston

The Thomas Jefferson girls track team competed at the Lady Panther Relays in Creston on Monday.

T.J. finished with eight points, finishing in sixth place in the six-team field. Atlantic won the meet with 194 points, followed, in order, by Clarke, Creston, Martensdale-St. Marys and Stanton.

The Yellow Jackets’ Shaeley Bose finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 14.27 and Eleana Lemus finished fifth in the 3000 with a time of 14:27.75.

T.J.’s Athena Neville was fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:22.16. In the discus, Lilly Thompson was fifth with a toss of 85 feet, 9 inches.

The Yellow Jackets finished fourth in the 4X400 relay with a time of 5:09.22.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.