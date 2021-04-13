Girls track: Treynor wins Cardinal Relays

The Treynor girls track team won its Cardinal Girls Relays at home on Monday.
The Cardinals scored 158 points, well ahead of second place Underwood at 100.50. Lewis Central and Clarinda tied for third with 95 points. From there, it went Shenandoah (71), Logan-Magnolia (59), Riverside (55), Fremont-Mills (45), Red Oak (38), Missouri Valley (12.50) and West Harrison (11).
Treynor’s Rachel Kinsella swept the sprints on the way to scoring a meet-high 32.50 points.
In the 100-meter dash, Kinsella took first with a time of 13.47 seconds. Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman was second at 13.58. Cardinal Keelea Navara was third at 13.97 and L.C.’s Sophia Glasnapp was fourth at 14.28.
Kinsella won the 200, with a time of 28.30, followed by teammate Jozie Lewis at 29.31.
And Kinsella won the 400 with a time of 1:03.81. Riverside’s Carly Henderson was fourth with a time of 1:09.10, followed by L.C.’s AJ Holt at 1:09.94.
In the 800, Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley was first at 2:39.23, while Underwood’s Brianna Justsen was third at 2:46.38. Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa was fourth with a time of 2:46.73.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Logan-Magnolia’s Kiera Hochstein finished first with a time of 17.58 seconds. Treynor’s Rachel Phelps was fourth at 18.28 and Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer was fifth at 18.65.
Lo-Ma’s Courtney Sporrer won the 1500 with a time of 5:20.49. Underwood’s Georgia Paulson was fourth with a time of 5:45.08.
Mya Moss of Lo-Ma won the 3000 with a time of 12:42.30. Treynor’s Mira Dreyer was third at 14:02.82, Underwood’s Phoebe Wilson was fourth at 14:13.67 and Treynor’s Claire Yochum was fifth at 14:21.95.
Treynor’s Carissa Spanier won the 400 hurdles in 1:12.11, while teammate Lillia Williams was third at 1:16.79.
Underwood’s Haylee Seidler won the discuss with a throw of 109 feet, 2 inches, followed by Treynor’s Stella Umphreys at 102-10. Underwood’s Zoe Rus was fourth at 99-07.
L.C.’s Atziri Medina won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet. Treynor’s Olivia Williams and Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobsen finished in the top five with jumps of 4-10.
Bergman won the long jump for L.C. with a leap of 16-1. Lillia Williams was second at 15-10.75, Reimver was third at 15-9 and Underwood’s Tayler Krueger was fifth at 14-7.50.
Rus won the shot put with a toss of 40-11, while L.C.’s Kierra Schmieding was third at 36-5. Treynor teammates Lucy Thiel and Jadyn Huisman were fourth and fifth with throws of 34-11.50 and 34-5.50, respectively.
L.C. won the 4X100 and 4X200 relays with times of 52.41 seconds and 1:50.31, respectively. In the 4X100, Riverside was second at 52.95 and Treynor was fourth at 54.45.
In the 4X200, Riverside was second at 1:56.28, Treynor was fourth at 1:58.73 and Underwood was fifth at 2:00.01.
Treynor won the 4X400 relay with a time of 4:26.63, followed by Underwood at 4:27.66 and L.C. at 4:42.42.
Red Oak won the 4X800 with a time of 10:48.04. Underwood was second at 10:55.46, followed by Riverside at 11:02.16. Treynor was fifth at 11:16.90.
Underwood won the 400 shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:13.88, followed by Treynor at 1:14.11 and Riverside at 1:15.98.
Riverside won the 800 sprint medley relay with a time of 1:56.74, followed by Treynor at 2:01.10 and L.C. at 2:01.81. Underwood was fifth at 2:05.44.
Shenandoah won the 1600 distance medley relay. L.C. was third at 4:51.05 and Riverside was fifth at 4:53.42.
