Girls track: Treynor wins Cardinal Relays

Lo-Ma’s Courtney Sporrer won the 1500 with a time of 5:20.49. Underwood’s Georgia Paulson was fourth with a time of 5:45.08.

Mya Moss of Lo-Ma won the 3000 with a time of 12:42.30. Treynor’s Mira Dreyer was third at 14:02.82, Underwood’s Phoebe Wilson was fourth at 14:13.67 and Treynor’s Claire Yochum was fifth at 14:21.95.

Treynor’s Carissa Spanier won the 400 hurdles in 1:12.11, while teammate Lillia Williams was third at 1:16.79.

Underwood’s Haylee Seidler won the discuss with a throw of 109 feet, 2 inches, followed by Treynor’s Stella Umphreys at 102-10. Underwood’s Zoe Rus was fourth at 99-07.

L.C.’s Atziri Medina won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet. Treynor’s Olivia Williams and Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobsen finished in the top five with jumps of 4-10.

Bergman won the long jump for L.C. with a leap of 16-1. Lillia Williams was second at 15-10.75, Reimver was third at 15-9 and Underwood’s Tayler Krueger was fifth at 14-7.50.

Rus won the shot put with a toss of 40-11, while L.C.’s Kierra Schmieding was third at 36-5. Treynor teammates Lucy Thiel and Jadyn Huisman were fourth and fifth with throws of 34-11.50 and 34-5.50, respectively.