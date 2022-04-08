GIRLS WRESTLING: Coralville to host first IGHSAU girls state wrestling tournament

After sanctioning girls wrestling for the 2022-23 season, the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Board of Directors unanimously passed season regulations and announced that the first girls state wrestling tournament will take place in Coralville at Xtreme Arena, Feb. 2-3.

“These are important steps for the first year of girls wrestling,” IGHSAU wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley said in a press release. “I commend the hard work that our wrestling advisory committee did to help set up our inaugural season. There are still items that need to be addressed, but it is exciting to have building blocks established.”

The girls' wrestling season will start on Oct. 31 with the first official day of practice. The first day competitions will be allowed is Nov. 14.

Teams will be allowed 15 competition days and there will only be one class.

The IGHSA also adopted 14 weight classes, 100, 105, 110, 115, 120, 125, 130, 135, 140, 145, 155, 170, 190 and 235.

“We are thrilled that the state wrestling tournament will be at Xtream Arena,” Kirtley said. “The Xtream Arena staff have many of the resources we need already in place and have experience hosting this event.”

Final details on the state qualifying tournaments and the state tournament will be released later this spring.