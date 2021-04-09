Glenwood boys soccer shuts out TJ 4-0

After the tough loss against Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Lovato Sr. said it was great to pick up the first win of the season ahead of a tough pair of games on Saturday against Adel Desoto-Minburn at 11 a.m. and Southeast Polk at 12:30 p.m. at ADM’s tournament.

“We have a pretty young team, just two seniors. A lot of these guys haven’t played at this level,” he said. “We needed to get this one before going up there.”

Silva said his team needs to work on offensive flow, noting, “We’re skipping the midfield. Those buildup plays should be coming from our center mids, not our center backs.”

The T.J. coach said he was pleased by the way his team responded in the second half.

“At halftime I said we’re getting outworked and it’s showing. I think after the halftime talk, they realized this is a game of grit and a game of want,” Silva said, noting his team kept the ball in the Rams’ half of the field much of the second half. “I do really acknowledge the work the guys put in the second half. That showed the character we got.”

The Jackets had chances in the second half, but Glenwood defended well.