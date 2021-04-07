Glenwood boys track wins Ram Relays

The Glenwood boys track team won its home Ram Relays meet Monday night.
The Rams finished with 171 team points. Thomas Jefferson finished in fifth place with 38 points, followed by Abraham Lincoln in sixth place with 31 points.
Glenwood’s Silas bales and Tyler Boldra dominated, scoring 25 and 21 points, respectively.
Bales won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.67 seconds, with T.J.’s Tyler Huey just behind at 11.67. Bales also won the 200-meter dash, with a time of 23.47 seconds. A.L.’s Kelsy Fox was fourth at 24.22.
Boldra won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.81 seconds, and was followed by teammate Anthony Driscoll at 16.88.
Boldra was third in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 59.01. Atlantic’s Colin Mullenix won the race with 58.05.
A.L.’s Ethan Leinen won the 1600 with a time of 5:01.61. Glenwood’s Bryant Keller and Nathan Rohrberg finished in fourth and fifth with times of 5:12.96 and 5:16.83, respectively.
In the 3200, Glenwood’s Nathan Rohrberg finished second at 11:10.53, while Keller was third at 11:11.09. Atlantic’s Drew Engler won the race with 11:07.40.
In the discus, Glenwood’s Logyn Eckheart was fourth with a throw of 115-05. Clarinda’s Crew Howard won the event with a throw of 129-02. T.J.’s Mackinley Meisel was sixth at 106-03.
Glenwood’s Cody Krause was third in the high jump with a leap of 5-8, while Clarinda’s Isaac Jones won the event with a 6-4 jump.
Fox was third in the long jump after registering a 20-3.5. Clarinda’s Michael Shull won the event with a jump of 21-2.5.
In the shot put, Glenwood’s Gavin Biermann and Caleb Dressel finished second and third with throws of 41-7.5 and 41-7, respectively. Clarinda’s Logan Green won with a toss of 47-2.
Glenwood dominated the relays.
The Rams won the 4X200 with a time of 1:33.32, while T.J. was third at 1:39.47.
Glenwood won the 4X400 with a time of 3:38.42 and the 4X800 with a time of 9:05.65. A.L. was fifth in the 4X800 at 9:21.65.
Glenwood won the 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:05.69, with Glenwood teams taking fourth and fifth as well.
The Rams were second in the 4X100 with a time of 45.51 seconds, while T.J. was fourth at 46.95. Red Oak won with a time of 45.18.
Glenwood was second in the 800 sprint medley relay with a time of 1:38.18. T.J. was fifth at 1:44.72. Clarinda won the event at 1:38.10.
And in the 1600 medley relay, T.J. was second with a time of 3:57.67. Glenwood was fifth at 4:12.54, while Red Oak won the event at 3:51.80.
Full team results: Glenwood 171 points, Clarinda 132, Atlantic 118, Red Oak 70, T.J. 38, A.L. 31, Creston 26
