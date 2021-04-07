Glenwood boys track wins Ram Relays

Glenwood’s Cody Krause was third in the high jump with a leap of 5-8, while Clarinda’s Isaac Jones won the event with a 6-4 jump.

Fox was third in the long jump after registering a 20-3.5. Clarinda’s Michael Shull won the event with a jump of 21-2.5.

In the shot put, Glenwood’s Gavin Biermann and Caleb Dressel finished second and third with throws of 41-7.5 and 41-7, respectively. Clarinda’s Logan Green won with a toss of 47-2.

Glenwood dominated the relays.

The Rams won the 4X200 with a time of 1:33.32, while T.J. was third at 1:39.47.

Glenwood won the 4X400 with a time of 3:38.42 and the 4X800 with a time of 9:05.65. A.L. was fifth in the 4X800 at 9:21.65.

Glenwood won the 400-meter shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:05.69, with Glenwood teams taking fourth and fifth as well.

The Rams were second in the 4X100 with a time of 45.51 seconds, while T.J. was fourth at 46.95. Red Oak won with a time of 45.18.

Glenwood was second in the 800 sprint medley relay with a time of 1:38.18. T.J. was fifth at 1:44.72. Clarinda won the event at 1:38.10.