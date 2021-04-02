Glenwood sweeps Thomas Jefferson in boys tennis; young Yellow Jackets look to improve as season rolls on

The Glenwood boys tennis team beat Thomas Jefferson 9-0 Thursday night in Council Bluffs.

The young Yellow Jacket squad is coming off a 9-0 loss on Monday against Lewis Central. T.J. head coach Dave Kaeding said he has one senior out that played in 2019 as a sophomore, with the rest of his team made up of underclassmen.

Kaeding said it’s likely the COVID-19 pandemic canceling last season cost him one other player, a senior who participates in other activities who didn’t come out this season after the year off.

“We’re as green as you can get. Walmart might’ve had a run on tennis three weeks ago, that’s how new we they are. But we played better today, we’re getting better every day,” Kaeding said. “And the kids are having fun.”

In number one through six singles: Rams senior Teagan Matheny beat freshman Derek Runions 8-0; senior Logan Clark beat sophomore Jace Mundt 8-4; sophomore Tyler Harger beat senior Jaiden Belt 8-1; junior Josh Nieman beat sophomore Gavin Belt 8-0; sophomore Trice Buchanan beat freshman Ryan Smith 8-5 and freshman Bryant Keller beat freshman James Collins 8-2.

In doubles, Glenwood’s Matheny and Clark beat Runions and Mundt 8-0; Harger and Nieman beat the Belts 8-3 and Buchanan and Keller beat Smith and Collins 8-1.