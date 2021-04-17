Glenwood takes third at Shenandoah golf invitational

Glenwood finished third at the Fillie Golf Invitational in Shenandoah on Thursday.
The Rams finished with a team score of 421. St. Albert was fifth with a 427, while Abraham Lincoln was 12th at 503.
Shenandoah won the meet with a team score of 383.
St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield finished ninth with a score of 100. Haley Woods led Glenwood with a 101, good for 10th place in the individual standings.
Rylie Driskell of Creston won the meet with a 77.
Glenwood is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Red Oak Country Club and St. Albert will play next at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs.
Abraham Lincoln will play at 10 a.m. on Monday at Whispering Creek Golf Course in Sioux City.