Glenwood takes third at Shenandoah golf invitational

Glenwood finished third at the Fillie Golf Invitational in Shenandoah on Thursday.

The Rams finished with a team score of 421. St. Albert was fifth with a 427, while Abraham Lincoln was 12th at 503.

Shenandoah won the meet with a team score of 383.

St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield finished ninth with a score of 100. Haley Woods led Glenwood with a 101, good for 10th place in the individual standings.

Rylie Driskell of Creston won the meet with a 77.

Glenwood is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Red Oak Country Club and St. Albert will play next at 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs.

Abraham Lincoln will play at 10 a.m. on Monday at Whispering Creek Golf Course in Sioux City.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.