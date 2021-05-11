 Skip to main content
Harlan sweeps Thomas Jefferson in boys tennis
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets Logo

Harlan swept Thomas Jefferson in a boys tennis non-conference matchup on Monday.

The closest match in the 9-0 Harlan win came at No. 3 singles, where Cyclone sophomore Stephen Leinen beat T.J. senior Jaiden Belt 10-8.

At No. 1 singles, Harlan senior Brock Bruns beat Yellow Jacket freshman Ryan Smith 10-0, while at No. 2 singles senior Mitchell Rueschenberg beat sophomore Jace Mundt 10-0 as well.

At No. 4 singles, sophomore Andrew Anderson beat freshman Derek Runion 10-7, at No. 5 senior Nolan Blum beat sophomore Gavin Belt 10-1 and at No. 6 sophomore Keyton Francis beat sophomore Caleb Hunt 10-0.

And in doubles, at No. 1 Bruns and Rueschenberg beat Smith and Mundt 10-0, at No. 2 Leinen and Andersen beat Jaiden Belt and Runion 10-1 and at No. 3 Blum and Francis beat Gavin Belt and Hunt 10-2.

