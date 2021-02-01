Heartland Christian boys get revenge in Cornerstone win

The Heartland Christian boys basketball team got some revenge on Senior Night.

The Eagles beat Cornerstone 55-44 Monday night at the Iowa West Field House, days after a 22-point loss to the Cougars on Saturday.

Colton Brennan led the Heartland Christian attack with 22 points and 10 rebounds. And senior Jim Kunkle added 16 points.

Cornerstone 7 8 17 12 — 44

Heartland Christian (6-9, 5-5) 12 18 14 11 — 55

HC: Jim Kunkle 16, Max King 1, Colton Brennan 22, Mitchell McCord 5, Jay Kennedy 6, Matt Stile 5.

Heartland Christian girls lose to Cornerstone

Trouble out of the gate hurt Heartland Christian in a 52-34 loss against Cornerstone Monday night.

The Cougars outscored the Eagles 20-2 in the first quarter, digging too deep a hole for Heartland Christian to overcome on Senior Night.

Senior Savannah Horan led the Eagles with 16 points. Sarah Stile scored 11 points and Madelyn Jundt grabbed 10 rebounds.

Cornerstone 20 12 4 16 — 52

Heartland Christian (2-13) 2 15 4 13 — 34

HC: McKenna McCord 2, Savannah Horan 16, Sarah Stile 11, Victoria Thomas 2, Bekah Rogers 3.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.