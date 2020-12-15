Heartland Christian drops a pair to East Mills

The East Mills (2-3) girls basketball team ran out in front early and never looked back en route to a 60-21 Corner Conference win over Heartland Christian (1-6).
The Wolverines set a strong tempo early on, as they held the Eagles to just four points in the first quarter while scoring 30 themselves. The Wolverines poured it on further in the second quarter as turnovers and transition buckets assisted East Mills to a 52-8 lead at the half.
“We got into a huge hole early,” HC coach John Stile said ”I was proud of how the girls fought back in the second half, they didn’t quit. We continued to try to run the offense and play good defense.”
Sophomore Miah Urban led the Wolverines with 15 points and sophomore Emily Williams followed with 14 points.
The Eagles had better offensive success in the second quarter however, as they outscored the Wolverines in the second half, Stiles hopes that some of the second half success will carry over as the season continues.
Senior Sarah Stile had 12 points for the Eagles and senior Savannah Horan added five more.
“Towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter we had some offensive success,” Stile said. “The pick and roll was working better, the diamond offense was better and we can definitely build off of this.”
Heartland Christian will play Parkview Christian next on Thursday at the Iowa West Field House.
1 2 3 4 Final
EM 30 22 4 4 60
HC 4 4 6 7 21
EM: Miah Urban 15; Aspen Cruse 15; Emily Williams 14; Mia Goodman 4; Jenna Thornburg 4; Nadia Goodman 4; December McGrew 2; Kaylee Vandenberg 2.
HC: Sarah Stile 12; Savannah 5; Madelyn Jundt 4
BOYS
East Mills (4-1) got their offense rolling in the second half to top Heartland Christian (2-4) 56-22 at the Iowa West Field House.
The visiting Wolverines came out strong with a 16-3 run to open the game, putting the Eagles in debt early. Thanks to some gritty defense from players like Colton Brennan and Matt Stile, Heartland Christian kept themselves within striking distance down 29-12 at the half, but still had trouble kick starting their offense.
“It was hard to get in rhythm tonight,” HC coach Larry Gray said. “If we make a shot and try to go on a run we turned the ball over, and that’s not a way to go on a run. We work hard in practice on the small things and once we get the smaller things of the game down, I think we’ll be alright.”
The Wolverines would create some pressure of their own in the second half as they went on to outscore the Eagles 27-10 to end the game. The Eagles just were not able to get the offense going as Gray says the team just didn’t execute the little things.
“It’s the same thing that’s cost us all year, and it’s the small things” Gray said. “Turnovers, free throws and rebounding are just things we didn’t do well enough tonight, and our shooting percentage has been low all year. East Mills is a good team, but the smaller things are just killing us right now. It’s early in the year, we’re young as we only got one senior who didn’t play much until this year. It’s a tough loss, it’s harder when you can’t execute the small things.”
1 2 3 4 Final
EM 16 13 12 15 56
HC 3 9 6 4 22
EM: Mason Crouse 15; Jerett Jenzsch 14; Nolan Smiley 10; Peyton Embree 7; Zach Thornburg 6; L. Palmer 3; Davis McGrew 1
HC: Colton Brennan 8; Jim Kunkle 7; Matt Stile 4; Max King 3
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!