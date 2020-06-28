Lewis Central’s Maddie Howard delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Kaydence Sweet and Gracie Hays to beat Sioux City East 11-10 on Saturday in Council Bluffs.
Lewis Central (4-3) had 15 hits and three errors, and won for the third consecutive game, getting above .500 for the first time this season. Sioux City East’s record fell to 4-9.
“It was a super exciting game,” Lewis Central head coach Hannah Cole said. “Both teams hit the ball and the Titans didn’t back down from the fight.”
The Titans are scheduled to host Denison-Schleswig on Monday at 7 p.m. at Lewis Central High School.
