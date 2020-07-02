IGHSAU releases postseason pairings

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Friday released its regional softball pairings.

Regionals will be played among the five classes from July 13-21. The eight regional champions from each class will advance to the state tournament, which will be held July 27-31 at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Among Council Bluffs teams, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will meet July 16 in the 5-A region 2 opener for the right to meet Johnston in the semifinal round two days later.

In 4-A, Lewis Central will clash with Glenwood in Region 4 on July 16. The winner there will meet Harlan in the semifinal round.

In 2-A, St. Albert will open postseason play in Region 1 against Treynor on July 15.

See below for pairings of all Nonpareil area teams.

Regional pairings, all 7 p.m. starts

Monday, July 13

Class 1-A Region 2 at Oakland

Riverside vs. Woodbine

Class 2-A Region 1 at Irwin

IKM-Manning vs. ASHTW,