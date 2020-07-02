IGHSAU releases postseason pairings

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Friday released its regional softball pairings.
Regionals will be played among the five classes from July 13-21. The eight regional champions from each class will advance to the state tournament, which will be held July 27-31 at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Among Council Bluffs teams, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will meet July 16 in the 5-A region 2 opener for the right to meet Johnston in the semifinal round two days later.
In 4-A, Lewis Central will clash with Glenwood in Region 4 on July 16. The winner there will meet Harlan in the semifinal round.
In 2-A, St. Albert will open postseason play in Region 1 against Treynor on July 15.
See below for pairings of all Nonpareil area teams.
Regional pairings, all 7 p.m. starts
Monday, July 13
Class 1-A Region 2 at Oakland
Riverside vs. Woodbine
Class 2-A Region 1 at Irwin
IKM-Manning vs. ASHTW,
At Neola
Tri-Center vs. Missouri Valley
Wednesday, July 15
Class 2-A Region 1 at St. Albert
Treynor vs. St. Albert
At Underwood
Tri-Center-Missouri Valley winner vs. Underwood
At Logan
Logan-Magnolia vs. MVAOCOU
Thursday, July 16
Class 4-A Region 4 at Glenwood
Lewis Central vs. Glenwood
Class 5-A Region 2 at Wickersham
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson
Saturday, July 18
Class 4-A Region 4 at Harlan
Glenwood-Lewis Central winner vs. Harlan
Class 5-A Region 2 at Johnston
A.L.-T.J. winner vs. Johnston