You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
IGHSAU releases postseason pairings
0 comments
Prep Softball

IGHSAU releases postseason pairings

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200627_spo_lcsoftball_4

Lewis Central’s Megan Gittins (6) pitches during a game against Abraham Lincoln on June 26.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Friday released its regional softball pairings.

Regionals will be played among the five classes from July 13-21. The eight regional champions from each class will advance to the state tournament, which will be held July 27-31 at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

Among Council Bluffs teams, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will meet July 16 in the 5-A region 2 opener for the right to meet Johnston in the semifinal round two days later.

In 4-A, Lewis Central will clash with Glenwood in Region 4 on July 16. The winner there will meet Harlan in the semifinal round.

In 2-A, St. Albert will open postseason play in Region 1 against Treynor on July 15.

See below for pairings of all Nonpareil area teams.

Regional pairings, all 7 p.m. starts

Monday, July 13

Class 1-A Region 2 at Oakland

Riverside vs. Woodbine

Class 2-A Region 1 at Irwin

IKM-Manning vs. ASHTW,

At Neola

Tri-Center vs. Missouri Valley

Wednesday, July 15

Class 2-A Region 1 at St. Albert

Treynor vs. St. Albert

At Underwood

Tri-Center-Missouri Valley winner vs. Underwood

At Logan

Logan-Magnolia vs. MVAOCOU

Thursday, July 16

Class 4-A Region 4 at Glenwood

Lewis Central vs. Glenwood

Class 5-A Region 2 at Wickersham

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson

Saturday, July 18

Class 4-A Region 4 at Harlan

Glenwood-Lewis Central winner vs. Harlan

Class 5-A Region 2 at Johnston

A.L.-T.J. winner vs. Johnston

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News