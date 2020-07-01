IHSAA releases 1-A, 2-A district pairings

The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Wednesday released district baseball pairings for Class 1-A and 2-A.
First-round games for both classes begin July 11. The semifinal round will be played the 14th, and the final round on the 18th. The substate final round for a spot in the state tournament will be played on the 21st.
Eight teams in each class advance to the state tournament, which will be played July 24 through Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
In Class 1-A, St. Albert is part of District 14 and will play host to Essex on the 11th. A win there would have the Falcons play either Fremont-Mills or Exira-EHK in the semifinal round.
That same night in District 14, Riverside will play East Mills at Sidney.
In District 15 of Class 2-A, AHSTW and Treynor will face off in the opening round on the 11th in Clarinda. The winner there will face Tri-Center three days later in the semifinal round in Neola.
In District 16 of 2-A, Underwood will play host to the Carroll Kuemper-MVAOCOU winner on the 14th in Underwood.
Saturday, July 11
Class 1-A District 14 at St. Albert
Fremont-Mills vs. Exira-EHK, 4:30 p.m.
St. Albert vs. Essex, 7 p.m.
At Sidney
East Mills vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Sidney vs. Griswold, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A District 15 at Clarinda
AHSTW vs. Treynor, 4:30 p.m.
Red Oak vs. Clarinda, 7 p.m.
District 16 at Carroll
OABCIG vs. Missouri Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper vs. MVAOCOU, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Class 1-A District 14 at St. Albert
St. Albert-Essex winner vs. East Mills-Riverside winner vs. Sidney Griswold winner, 7 p.m.
At Sidney
East Mills-Riverside winner vs. Sidney-Griswold winner, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A District 15 at Neola
Clarinda-Red Oak winner vs. Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
AHSTW-Treynor winner vs. Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
District 16 at Underwood
Kuemper-MVAOCOU winner vs. Underwood, 7 p.m.
OABCIG-Missouri Valley winner vs. East Sac County, 4:30 p.m.