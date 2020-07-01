IHSAA releases 1-A, 2-A district pairings

The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Wednesday released district baseball pairings for Class 1-A and 2-A.

First-round games for both classes begin July 11. The semifinal round will be played the 14th, and the final round on the 18th. The substate final round for a spot in the state tournament will be played on the 21st.

Eight teams in each class advance to the state tournament, which will be played July 24 through Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.

In Class 1-A, St. Albert is part of District 14 and will play host to Essex on the 11th. A win there would have the Falcons play either Fremont-Mills or Exira-EHK in the semifinal round.

That same night in District 14, Riverside will play East Mills at Sidney.

In District 15 of Class 2-A, AHSTW and Treynor will face off in the opening round on the 11th in Clarinda. The winner there will face Tri-Center three days later in the semifinal round in Neola.

In District 16 of 2-A, Underwood will play host to the Carroll Kuemper-MVAOCOU winner on the 14th in Underwood.

Saturday, July 11

Class 1-A District 14 at St. Albert

Fremont-Mills vs. Exira-EHK, 4:30 p.m.

St. Albert vs. Essex, 7 p.m.

At Sidney

East Mills vs. Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Sidney vs. Griswold, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A District 15 at Clarinda

AHSTW vs. Treynor, 4:30 p.m.

Red Oak vs. Clarinda, 7 p.m.

District 16 at Carroll

OABCIG vs. Missouri Valley, 4:30 p.m.