 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indianola beats Lynx girls in region semifinal
0 comments

Indianola beats Lynx girls in region semifinal

{{featured_button_text}}
20210109_spo_albasketball_7

In this Jan. 8 file photo, Bellevue West’s Grace Schaefer, left, defends as Abraham Lincoln’s Baylie Girres (23) looks to shoot during the second quarter of their game.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team battled with Class 5-A No. 14 Indianola before falling 73-59 in a Region 2 semifinal Saturday night.

“We had about a five minute stretch where we just couldn’t score, then Indianola hit some big time shots,” Lynx head coach Chad Schaa said. “(But) we played great basketball tonight. We had players step up, and made some big shots for us tonight.”

Junior Baylie Girres led the Lynx (10-11) with 19 points and eight rebounds. She added three steals and three assists. Sophomore Emily Pomernackas scored 16 points, while senior Jillian Shanks scored 12.

Indianola (18-4) senior Kendall Clatt led all scorers with 24 points. Clatt hit four 3-pointer was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Junior Lauren Blake scored 23 points.

Seniors Shanks, Allison Steppuhn, Harper Snead, Kerragan Baxter, Emma Russell, Kayla Schleifman, Bailey Christensen and Kamry Buthe played their last games for A.L.

“So proud of our girls efforts. Just an amazing group to coach,” Schaa said of his team, noting, “these seniors were amazing leaders, and left their mark with our program.”

Indianola advances to play No. 2 Johnston in the Region 2 at 7 p.m. final tonight.

Abraham Lincoln (10-11) 13 15 19 12 — 59

Indianola (18-4) 19 17 18 19 — 73

AL: Allison Steppuhn 3, Jillian Shanks 12, Emily Pomernackas 16, Jacee Tindall 9, Baylie Girres 19.

I: Emily Naughton 5, Lauren Blake 23, Kendall Clatt 24, Mara Bishop 6, Kendall McDaniel 4, Brynn Ortlund 3, Kinzey Johnson 5, Emma Kluver 3.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert