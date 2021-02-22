Indianola beats Lynx girls in region semifinal

The Abraham Lincoln girls basketball team battled with Class 5-A No. 14 Indianola before falling 73-59 in a Region 2 semifinal Saturday night.

“We had about a five minute stretch where we just couldn’t score, then Indianola hit some big time shots,” Lynx head coach Chad Schaa said. “(But) we played great basketball tonight. We had players step up, and made some big shots for us tonight.”

Junior Baylie Girres led the Lynx (10-11) with 19 points and eight rebounds. She added three steals and three assists. Sophomore Emily Pomernackas scored 16 points, while senior Jillian Shanks scored 12.

Indianola (18-4) senior Kendall Clatt led all scorers with 24 points. Clatt hit four 3-pointer was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line. Junior Lauren Blake scored 23 points.

Seniors Shanks, Allison Steppuhn, Harper Snead, Kerragan Baxter, Emma Russell, Kayla Schleifman, Bailey Christensen and Kamry Buthe played their last games for A.L.

“So proud of our girls efforts. Just an amazing group to coach,” Schaa said of his team, noting, “these seniors were amazing leaders, and left their mark with our program.”

Indianola advances to play No. 2 Johnston in the Region 2 at 7 p.m. final tonight.