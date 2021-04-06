‘It was the strangest thing’: Spring sports coaches reflect on season lost, share excitement for 2021

Competition ultimately returned in June with baseball and softball. Restrictions were in place for player, coach and fan safety, and that continued into the fall and winter seasons.

But that didn’t make the lack of a spring athletic season any easier for coaches and athletes, especially given the proximity of those sports to the summer season.

“I felt good, but I was also like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Royer said. “I didn’t know what to think because it was so close. If it was football and volleyball, that wouldn’t have been so bad. But (canceling spring) hit hard just because we’re so close with softball, baseball, soccer and track.

“That put me in more of a funk because now you’re thinking why them and not us? I started playing that game and got a little bitter, at least personally to myself. I didn’t spread that to other people, but I couldn’t understand that. As we got on and you hear more and more, it makes sense, but at that time, I put myself in a worse place because I was making it personal, and obviously, it wasn’t personal. I was thinking of my kids.”

Canceling the season wasn’t a certainty, as local and national health officials tried to make the safest decisions possible as they learned more about COVID.