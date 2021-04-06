‘It was the strangest thing’: Spring sports coaches reflect on season lost, share excitement for 2021

On the evening of March 29, for the first time in what seemed like forever, the Thomas Jefferson and St. Albert girls soccer teams took to the pitch for a preseason scrimmage.
Unlike most scrimmages, where schemes and set pieces are fine tuned in preparation for the season, this match was slightly different: An added sense of joy. More smiles than shots on goal.
Soccer and the rest of spring sports are finally back after being canceled in 2020.
T.J. girls soccer coach Mark Royer may have been the happiest individual at the scrimmage. Nearly two years had passed since he and his squad had been together prior to the start of spring practice.
“One year, nine months and 17 days since the last time we met to the next time we met,” Royer said. “I think that tells you enough right there.
“It was kind of surreal. It almost felt like it was my first year. It was so long that it kind of felt like you took a retirement and came back. It went fast, but it felt like I was gone a long time.”
Nearly a full calendar year has passed since it was ruled on April 17, 2020, that Iowa spring sports would not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boys and girls soccer, track, tennis and girls golf were gone. Competition and the daily routine of practice, training, matches and meets were all of the sudden gone.
Competition ultimately returned in June with baseball and softball. Restrictions were in place for player, coach and fan safety, and that continued into the fall and winter seasons.
But that didn’t make the lack of a spring athletic season any easier for coaches and athletes, especially given the proximity of those sports to the summer season.
“I felt good, but I was also like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me,’” Royer said. “I didn’t know what to think because it was so close. If it was football and volleyball, that wouldn’t have been so bad. But (canceling spring) hit hard just because we’re so close with softball, baseball, soccer and track.
“That put me in more of a funk because now you’re thinking why them and not us? I started playing that game and got a little bitter, at least personally to myself. I didn’t spread that to other people, but I couldn’t understand that. As we got on and you hear more and more, it makes sense, but at that time, I put myself in a worse place because I was making it personal, and obviously, it wasn’t personal. I was thinking of my kids.”
Canceling the season wasn’t a certainty, as local and national health officials tried to make the safest decisions possible as they learned more about COVID.
That meant that spring coaches held out hope that a season would be possible and had to get creative to keep their athletes active even though they couldn’t have any direct contact with them: Zoom meetings, Google Meets, text messages, Twitter posts, any platform that would allow them to instruct.
“It was the strangest thing, at least in my lifetime, that I’ve ever really been a part of,” Abraham Lincoln boys tennis coach Myron Wilder said. “To have that happen and to have things up in the air and feeling like you’re unsure if we’re going to have any part of our season or a small part of our season or no season at all, I kind of felt — and I think my players felt this way a little bit, too — it felt kind of like you were drifting a little bit for a few weeks with the indecision.
“The hardest part of the whole process was the up-in-the-air part in March and April when nobody was really sure what was going on and how it would turn out.”
What’s easy to forget with the return of spring sports this year — the season is currently underway — is the unfair element when they went away. Senior student-athletes who didn’t play a summer sport were unable to play the final season of their prep career.
“It was hard. It was awful having to wait that long,” Lewis Central boys track coach Matt Argotsinger said. “Just mainly for that senior class to miss that season. Those guys, they deserved a senior season; they didn’t get to have it.
“As far as waiting, it’s just tough as a coach. The one positive, a positive spin, is you realize how much you enjoy coaching that sport based off how much you miss it.”
St. Albert track coach Russ Sindelar had one of the more unique perspectives last year among any spring coach in the area. In addition to his coaching duties, Sindelar is a respiratory therapist at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. He saw firsthand the impact of the pandemic, and to say the last year has been unique would be quite the understatement.
“It shows how precious life is,” Sindelar said. “When I was a high school and college athlete, I kind of took things for granted, but not in this case. When the kids were told that there wasn’t going to be a season, it was hard on them. They felt like they better get after it because things could go the other way rather quickly with the season being taken away (last season).”
Spring athletic programs are back, and with the introduction of COVID vaccinations, an end may be in sight for the pandemic.
However, the impact of last season’s absence is still felt. The freshmen class that would have experienced prep competition at various levels last season is now making its debuts in 2021. That’s the case regardless of sport. The adaptation to the next level of talent is now more condensed.
There’s of an onus on coaches and development. It’s a tall order, but one positive takeaway of not having a season last spring is that coaches and players have a renewed appreciation for their preferred sport.
“There were thoughts, ‘Do I want to continue? Maybe this is a good time to stop. Maybe somebody else could do a better job than I’m doing,’” Wilder said. “But in the end, I love tennis so much, and I love that part of the school experience. I love teaching, and I love being a part of a team and seeing progress on a daily basis with kids, not just with their game but how they approach life. You can have a big impact if you want to.”