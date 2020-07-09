You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
July 10 Scoreboard
0 comments

July 10 Scoreboard

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Thursday, July 9

Softball

Sioux City Heelan 6-7, Abraham Lincoln 1-1

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH), late

Lewis Central 11, Tri-Center 2

Glenwood 4, Underwood 2

Clarinda 23, Riverside 4

IKM-Manning at Treynor, ccd

Harlan 11, Denison-Schleswig 3

Baseball

Bishop Heelan at A.L. (DH), ppd

T.J. 19-12, Sioux City North 16-2

Atlantic 9, Glenwood 5

Underwood 10, Clarinda 0

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig, ppd

Friday, July 10

Softball

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

T.J. at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at A.L., 6 p.m.

Lewis Central at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig, 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Softball

Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 2 p.m.

IGHSAU Softball Rankings

Class 1-A

Record LW

1 Collins-Maxwell 14-1 1

2 Newell-Fonda 12-2 2

3 Clarksville 12-1 3

4 Lynnville-Sully 15-1 4

5 Wayne 13-3 7

6 Algona Garrigan 10-4 6

7 Akron-Westfield 13-2 5

8 Lisbon 16-3 8

9 Exira-EHK 12-0 11

10 Martensdale-St. Marys 13-4 15

11 Twin Cedars 17-4 12

12 Mason City Newman 14-2 10

13 Central City 9-4 13

14 AGWSR 8-3 9

15 River Valley 16-2 NR

Dropped Out: Winfield-Mount Union (14)

Class 2-A

Record LW

1 North Linn 20-0 1

2 Louisa-Muscatine 15-3 2

3 Ogden 15-3 3

4 Northeast 15-2 4

5 West Monona 16-1 5

6 Central Springs 12-3 7

7 Jesup 13-3 8

8 West Lyon 9-2 9

9 Earlham 16-4 10

10 Mount Ayr 7-4 6

11 Emmetsburg 10-2 13

12 East Marshall 12-2 NR

13 Wilton 10-3 NR

14 Interstate-35 6-4 11

15 North Union 10-3 14

Dropped Out: Sioux Central (12), Waterloo Columbus Catholic (15)

Class 3-A

Record LW

1 Albia 14-1 3

2 Davenport Assumption 13-4 1

3 Humboldt 15-1 2

4 Williamsburg 18-4 5

5 Mount Vernon 15-4 4

6 Algona 12-1 6

7 West Liberty 11-1 7

8 Anamosa 11-1 9

9 North Polk 14-2 8

10 Spirit Lake 10-2 10

11 Atlantic 14-1 11

12 Crestwood 11-0 12

13 West Burlington/ND 10-2 14

14 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9-1 NR

15 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-3 15

Dropped Out: Solon (13)

Class 4-A

Record LW

1 Carlisle 15-3 1

2 West Delaware 16-4 4

3 North Scott 12-6 2

4 ADM 10-3 3

5 Charles City 10-2 7

6 Fairfield 18-1 9

7 Norwalk 15-5 10

8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-2 6

9 Dallas Center-Grimes 14-7 5

10 Oskaloosa 12-7 8

11 Winterset 9-6 12

12 Western Dubuque 9-3 15

13 Ballard 7-6 NR

14 Burlington 14-4 NR

15 Harlan 12-4 13

Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (11), Clear Creek-Amana (14)

Class 5-A

Record LW

1 Fort Dodge 23-3 1

2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 17-1 3

3 Iowa City High 14-2 4

4 West Des Moines Valley 17-3 6

5 Waukee 15-2 2

6 Ankeny Centennial 17-8 5

7 Johnston 13-7 7

8 Muscatine 12-2 12

9 Bettendorf 12-2 13

10 Pleasant Valley 11-6 11

11 Ottumwa 12-7 10

12 Indianola 14-4 9

13 Dubuque Hempstead 13-5 8

14 Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-4 NR

15 Ankeny 15-9 15

Dropped Out: Iowa City Liberty (14)

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News