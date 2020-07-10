You are the owner of this article.
July 11 Scoreboard
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Friday, July 10

Softball

St. Albert 7, Thomas Jefferson 6

Treynor 9, Red Oak 4

Baseball

St. Albert 5, T.J. 1

A.L. 2, Glenwood 1 (8 inn.)

Lewis Central 14, Creston 2 (5 inn.)

Tri-Center at Stanton, late

Harlan 1, Denison-Schleswig 0

Saturday, July 11

Baseball

Postseason

Class 1-A

District 14

Essex at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Riverside vs. Sidney at East Mills, 4:30 p.m.

District 15

Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine at Coon Rapids, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2-A

District 15

AHSTW vs. Treynor at Clarinda, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 2 p.m.

Monday, July 13

Softball

Class 1-A Region 2

Woodbine at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Class 2-A Region 1

AHSTW at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

Regular season

Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Abraham Lincoln at Indianola (DH), 4 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Baseball

Class 2-A District 15

AHSTW-Treynor winner at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.

District 16

Carroll Kuemper-MVAOCOU winner at Underwood, 7 p.m.

Regular season

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Creston, 7 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Softball

Class 2-A Region 1

Treynor at St. Albert, 7 p.m.

Tri-Center-Missouri Valley winner at Underwood, 7 p.m.

MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.

Baseball

Thomas Jefferson at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Softball

Class 5-A Region 2

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Class 4-A Region 4

Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Baseball

Class 4-A Substate 8

Des Moines North vs. Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central High School, 5 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.

Class 3-A District 16

Creston at Harlan, 7 p.m.

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.

