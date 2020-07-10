July 11 Scoreboard

Friday, July 10
Softball
St. Albert 7, Thomas Jefferson 6
Treynor 9, Red Oak 4
Baseball
St. Albert 5, T.J. 1
A.L. 2, Glenwood 1 (8 inn.)
Lewis Central 14, Creston 2 (5 inn.)
Tri-Center at Stanton, late
Harlan 1, Denison-Schleswig 0
Saturday, July 11
Baseball
Postseason
Class 1-A
District 14
Essex at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Riverside vs. Sidney at East Mills, 4:30 p.m.
District 15
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbine at Coon Rapids, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2-A
District 15
AHSTW vs. Treynor at Clarinda, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 2 p.m.
Monday, July 13
Softball
Class 1-A Region 2
Woodbine at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 1
AHSTW at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Regular season
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln at Indianola (DH), 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Baseball
Class 2-A District 15
AHSTW-Treynor winner at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
District 16
Carroll Kuemper-MVAOCOU winner at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Regular season
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Creston, 7 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Softball
Class 2-A Region 1
Treynor at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center-Missouri Valley winner at Underwood, 7 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Thomas Jefferson at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Softball
Class 5-A Region 2
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class 4-A Region 4
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Baseball
Class 4-A Substate 8
Des Moines North vs. Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central High School, 5 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A District 16
Creston at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.
