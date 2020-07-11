July 12 scoreboard

Saturday, July 11
Baseball
Postseason
Class 1-A
District 14
St. Albert 17, Essex 0 (4 innings)
East Mills 10, Riverside 9
District 15
Logan-Magnolia 10, Woodbine 6
Class 2-A
District 15
Treynor 15, AHSTW 0
Softball
Sioux City Heelan 10, Lewis Central 9
Monday, July 13
Softball
Class 1-A Region 2
Woodbine at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Class 2-A Region 1
AHSTW at IKM-Manning, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Regular season
Glenwood at Abraham Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Abraham Lincoln at Indianola (DH), 4 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Baseball
Class 2-A District 15
AHSTW-Treynor winner at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
District 16
Carroll Kuemper-MVAOCOU winner at Underwood, 7 p.m.
Regular season
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Creston, 7 p.m.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Softball
Class 2-A Region 1
Treynor at St. Albert, 7 p.m.
Tri-Center-Missouri Valley winner at Underwood, 7 p.m.
MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia, 7 p.m.
Baseball
Thomas Jefferson at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Softball
Class 5-A Region 2
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Class 4-A Region 4
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Baseball
Class 4-A Substate 8
Des Moines North vs. Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central High School, 5 p.m.
Abraham Lincoln at Lewis Central, 7 p.m.
Class 3-A District 16
Creston at Harlan, 7 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7 p.m.
