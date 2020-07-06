July 7 Scoreboard

Monday, July 6
Softball
St. Albert 7, Abraham Lincoln 4
Glenwood 5, Thomas Jefferson 2
Lewis Central 3-6, Red Oak 1-3
Riverside 11, Fremont-Mills 6
Treynor 7, Logan-Magnolia 6
Shenandoah 18, Tri-Center 5
Baseball
St. Albert 12, Underwood 3
Lewis Central 10, Red Oak 0
Harlan 11, Creston 8
Riverside at Fremont-Mills, late
Sidney at AHSTW, late
Treynor 6, Van Meter 4
Tri-Center 9, Shenandoah 1
Tuesday, July 7
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
East Mills at AHSTW, 7:15 p.m.
Riverside at Sidney, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
A.L. at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City West at T.J. (DH), 4 p.m.
Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes
St. Albert at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at CAM, 7 p.m.
Sidney at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Softball
St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nodaway Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
Sioux City North at Lewis Central (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Atlantic at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Griswold at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Des Moines Christian at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Softball
Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Lewis Central. 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
Bishop Heelan at A.L. (DH), 4 p.m.
T.J. at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Hinton, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Softball
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
T.J. at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at A.L., 6 p.m.
Lewis Central at Creston, 7:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Stanton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Softball
Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 2 p.m.
Iowa High School Baseball Coaches
Association Rankings
Class 4-A
1. WDM Dowling
2. Johnston
3. Ankeny
4. Sioux City East
5. Dubuque Hempstead
6. Urbandale
7. Southeast Polk
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
9. Waukee
10. Ankeny Centennial
Class 3-A
1. Central DeWitt
2. Dallas Center-Grimes
3. Assumption
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
5. Gilbert
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier
7. Sioux City Heelan
8. Ballard
9. Winterset
10. Boone
Class 2-A
1. Van Meter
2. North Linn
3. Dike-New Hartford
4. Underwood
5. Woodward-Granger
6. Mid-Prairie
7. Roland-Story
8. Camanche
9. West Lyon
10. Pocahontas Area
Class 1-A
1. Martensdale-St.Marys
2. Remsen St.Mary’s
3. St.Albert
4. South Winneshiek
5. Alburnett
6. Newman Catholic
7. Don Bosco
8. Kingsley-Pierson
9. Easton Valley
10. HLV