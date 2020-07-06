You are the owner of this article.
July 7 Scoreboard
Scoreboard graphic.jpg

Monday, July 6

Softball

St. Albert 7, Abraham Lincoln 4

Glenwood 5, Thomas Jefferson 2

Lewis Central 3-6, Red Oak 1-3

Riverside 11, Fremont-Mills 6

Treynor 7, Logan-Magnolia 6

Shenandoah 18, Tri-Center 5

Baseball

St. Albert 12, Underwood 3

Lewis Central 10, Red Oak 0

Harlan 11, Creston 8

Riverside at Fremont-Mills, late

Sidney at AHSTW, late

Treynor 6, Van Meter 4

Tri-Center 9, Shenandoah 1

Tuesday, July 7

Softball

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

Carroll Kuemper at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

East Mills at AHSTW, 7:15 p.m.

Riverside at Sidney, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Missouri Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

A.L. at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Sioux City West at T.J. (DH), 4 p.m.

Harlan at Dallas Center-Grimes

St. Albert at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at CAM, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

Softball

St. Albert at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nodaway Valley at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Treynor at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Underwood at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

Sioux City North at Lewis Central (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Atlantic at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Griswold at AHSTW, 7 p.m.

Des Moines Christian at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Softball

Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Lewis Central. 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

Bishop Heelan at A.L. (DH), 4 p.m.

T.J. at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Hinton, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Softball

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Red Oak at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

T.J. at St. Albert, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at A.L., 6 p.m.

Lewis Central at Creston, 7:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Stanton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Softball

Sioux City Heelan at Lewis Central, 2 p.m.

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches

Association Rankings

Class 4-A

1. WDM Dowling

2. Johnston

3. Ankeny

4. Sioux City East

5. Dubuque Hempstead

6. Urbandale

7. Southeast Polk

8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

9. Waukee

10. Ankeny Centennial

Class 3-A

1. Central DeWitt

2. Dallas Center-Grimes

3. Assumption

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

5. Gilbert

6. Cedar Rapids Xavier

7. Sioux City Heelan

8. Ballard

9. Winterset

10. Boone

Class 2-A

1. Van Meter

2. North Linn

3. Dike-New Hartford

4. Underwood

5. Woodward-Granger

6. Mid-Prairie

7. Roland-Story

8. Camanche

9. West Lyon

10. Pocahontas Area

Class 1-A

1. Martensdale-St.Marys

2. Remsen St.Mary’s

3. St.Albert

4. South Winneshiek

5. Alburnett

6. Newman Catholic

7. Don Bosco

8. Kingsley-Pierson

9. Easton Valley

10. HLV

