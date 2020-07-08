July 9 scoreboard

Wednesday, July 8
Softball
Lewis Central 7, St. Albert 4
AHSTW 4, Nodaway Valley 3
Underwood 7, Fremont-Mills 2
Treynor 20, Riverside 8
Baseball
Game 1: Lewis Central 17, Sioux City North 0
Game 2: Lewis Central 10, Sioux City North 0
Tri-Center 10, Atlantic 7
AHSTW 15, Griswold 0
Des Moines Christian 12, Treynor 2
Thursday, July 9
Softball
Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Tri-Center at Lewis Central. 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
Bishop Heelan at A.L. (DH), 4 p.m.
T.J. at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Hinton, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.
Harlan at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.