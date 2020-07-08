July 9 scoreboard


Wednesday, July 8

Softball

Lewis Central 7, St. Albert 4

AHSTW 4, Nodaway Valley 3

Underwood 7, Fremont-Mills 2

Treynor 20, Riverside 8

Baseball

Game 1: Lewis Central 17, Sioux City North 0

Game 2: Lewis Central 10, Sioux City North 0

Tri-Center 10, Atlantic 7

AHSTW 15, Griswold 0

Des Moines Christian 12, Treynor 2

Thursday, July 9

Softball

Sioux City Heelan at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

Tri-Center at Lewis Central. 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

IKM-Manning at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.

Baseball

Bishop Heelan at A.L. (DH), 4 p.m.

T.J. at Sioux City North (DH), 5:30 p.m.

St. Albert at Hinton, 7:30 p.m.

Glenwood at Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Clarinda at Underwood, 7:30 p.m.

Harlan at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.

