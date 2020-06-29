Monday, June 29
Softball
Denison-Schleswig 6, Lewis Central 3
St. Albert 11, Carroll Kuemper 8
Glenwood 4, Shenandoah 3
Audubon 7, AHSTW 0
Riverside 9, Missouri Valley 2
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, late
Underwood 16, IKM-Manning 0
Atlantic 2, Harlan 1
Baseball
A.L. 14, Treynor 1
Glenwood 7, Shenandoah 0
Harlan 10, Atlantic 2
Lewis Central 10, Denison-Schleswig 2
Carroll Kuemper 3-13, St. Albert 0-14
Audubon 5, AHSTW 3
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia, late
Missouri Valley 12, Riverside 1
Underwood at IKM-Manning, ccd
Tuesday, June 30
Softball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City Heelan (DH), 4 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
IKM-Manning at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at A.L. (DH), 4 p.m.
T.J. at Bishop Heelan (DH), 4 p.m.
Lewis Central at Glenwood, 7:30 p.m.
Clarinda at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Audubon, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia, 7:45 p.m.
Riverside at IKM-Manning, 7:30 p.m.
Treynor at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
Softball
Carroll Kuemper at Lewis Central, 5 p.m.
St. Albert at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Fremont-Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Baseball
St. Albert at A.L., 6 p.m.
Sioux City East at Harlan, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont Mills at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Underwood at Kuemper Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Softball
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at Thomas Jefferson (DH), 5:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7 p.m.
Baseball
A.L. at Sioux City West (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Sioux City East at T.J. (DH), 4 p.m.
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig, 7:30 p.m.
Red Oak at Harlan, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albert at Clarinda, 7:30 p.m.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW, 7 p.m.
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside, 7:45 p.m.
Missouri Valley at Treynor, 7:30 p.m.
Audubon at Tri-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 3
Softball
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Sidney at St. Albert, 5:30 p.m.
Underwood at Atlantic (DH), 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
T.J. at Lewis Central, 7:30 p.m.
IHSBCA Baseball Rankings
Class 4-A
1. Dowling Catholic (11-1)
2. Johnston (10-2)
3. Urbandale (8-4)
4. Southeast Polk (9-3)
5. Ankeny (8-4)
6. Sioux City East (8-1)
7. Waukee (7-5)
8. Dubuque Hempstead (4-0)
9. Iowa City Liberty (5-3)
10. Ankeny Centennial (8-4)
Others:
Cedar Rapids Kennedy (4-3); Des Moines Roosevelt (7-5); Epworth, Western Dubuque (4-4); Pleasant Valley (6-5); Prairie, Cedar Rapids (4-3)
Class 3-A
1. Central DeWitt (9-1)
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (9-0)
3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-1)
4. Davenport, Assumption (7-3)
5. Winterset (7-0)
6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (4-2)
7. Bishop Heelan, Sioux City (6-3)
8. Centerville (4-1)
9. Boone (6-1)
10. Gilbert (7-1)
Others:
Ballard, Huxley (6-2); Clear Creek-Amana (7-2); Oskaloosa (7-3); MOC-Floyd Valley (8-1); Waverly-Shell Rock (6-2)
Class 2-A
1. Van Meter (8-0)
2. North Linn (11-0)
3. Dike-New Hartford (7-1)
4. Underwood (8-2)
5. Woodward-Granger (8-3)
6. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville (7-3)
7. Des Moines Christian (6-3)
8. Mid-Prairie (6-2)
9. Roland-Story (8-2)
10. Camanche (5-1)
Others:
Pocahontas Area (8-1); Tri-Center (7-0); West Lyon (6-2); West Sioux (4-2); Wilton (4-2)
Class 1-A
1. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (12-0)
2. St. Mary’s, Remsen (8-0)
3. St. Albert (10-0)
4. South Winneshiek (12-0)
5. Newman Catholic, Mason City (6-3)
6. Alburnett (8-2)
7. Don Bosco, Gilbertville (6-1)
8. Alta-Aurelia (8-0)
9. Easton Valley (8-0)
10. Saint Ansgar (6-2)
Others:
Calamus-Wheatland (5-2); CAM, Anita (6-0); Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-2); HLV, Victor (6-0); Kingsley-Pierson (6-0)
